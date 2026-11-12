Justin Thomas Has 1-Word Reaction To Shocking Dan Hicks Death

Justin Thomas joined the golf world in mourning Dan Hicks on Thursday, sharing his reaction to the longtime NBC Sports broadcaster’s death. His Instagram tribute began with one word that captured his disbelief, followed by a few more words honoring someone he enjoyed being around.

Hicks’ connection to golf extended well beyond the broadcast booth. Fans knew his voice from countless tournament weekends, while players also knew the person behind the microphone. Thomas’ post reflected an appreciation for both.

The news left Thomas struggling to find the words. When he shared his reaction on Instagram, he opened with a simple expression of shock.

“Speechless,” Thomas wrote on his Instagram story.

However, that was only the beginning of his tribute. Thomas followed his initial reaction with a personal remembrance, praising Hicks for his work and the warmth he brought to their interactions.

“Dan was one of the best, always a joy to be around and listen to. RIP.”

Hicks died Wednesday at 64 following an acute illness, his family announced Thursday. His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, shared the news of his sudden passing.

For Thomas, the words that followed “Speechless” explained why the loss mattered personally. He remembered someone who made an impression through his company as much as his commentary.

Justin Thomas Pays Personal Tribute To Dan Hicks

Thomas did not recount a particular interview or identify a favorite broadcast. Instead, he offered a broader appreciation of Hicks, describing someone he enjoyed encountering within the sport.

His tribute acknowledged two sides of the broadcaster. Listening to Hicks was part of the experience, but spending time around him also mattered.

That personal detail gave the short post its meaning. Thomas could have focused entirely on Hicks’ reputation behind the microphone. He chose to recognize his personality, too.

For viewers, broadcasters become familiar through years of watching tournaments. Their voices accompany tense finishes, breakthrough victories and disappointing defeats. Players have another perspective, interacting with those same people away from the television audience.

Thomas’ remembrance offered a glimpse of that relationship. Although his opening word conveyed disbelief, the rest of the post expressed affection and respect.

Dan Hicks’ Career Reached Across The Sports World

Hicks joined NBC in 1992 and became its lead golf announcer in 2000. His assignments included major championships and team competitions. He also covered Olympic events and Notre Dame football, building a career that reached audiences across several sports.

For golf fans, his presence became part of watching the sport’s biggest occasions. Thomas’ tribute showed how that professional reputation existed alongside the personal connections Hicks made with those around him.

There was no lengthy farewell or detailed account of their history together. But, Thomas kept his remembrance brief, allowing a few sincere words to carry his appreciation.

“Speechless” captured the difficulty of reacting to the news. His additional words ensured the tribute also celebrated Hicks himself. Thomas remembered a broadcaster he admired and a person whose company he enjoyed, offering a personal farewell as golf mourned one of its most familiar voices.