PGA Championship Purse 2025: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

Alex Slitz/Getty
Scottie Scheffler held a 3-shot lead heading into the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship, with more than $3.4 million on the line.

The 107th PGA Championship winner will take home $3.42 million in prize money as part of a record-breaking $19 million purse for the 2025 tournament, according to the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler entered the final round of the tournament with a three-shot lead. Scheffler was paired with Alex Noren on Sunday. Several players remained in reach of Scheffler to start Sunday, including Jon Rahm.

The 2025 PGA Championship is being played at the Quail Hallow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Xander Schauffele entered as the defending champion after winning at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville in 2024.

Scheffler is looking to win this third major championship and his first PGA Championship. He won The Masters in 2022 and 2024. His best finish at the PGA Championship was in 2023, when he tied for second.

PGA Championship 2025 Purse

The PGA Tour released the following purse distribution for the top 74 players in the 2025 PGA Championship:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY
1st $3,420,000
2nd $2,052,000
3rd $1,292,000
4th $912,000
5th $760,000
6th $683,880
7th $640,220
8th $598,270
9th $558,140
10th $519,830
11th $483,360
12th $448,700
13th $415,870
14th $384,860
15th $355,680
16th $328,320
17th $302,780
18th $279,070
19th $257,180
20th $237,120
21st $218,880
22nd $202,460
23rd $187,870
24th $176,010
25th $164,610
26th $153,670
27th $143,180
28th $133,150
29th $123,570
30th $114,450
31st $107,160
32nd $100,770
33rd $95,300
34th $90,740
35th $87,100
36th $83,630
37th $80,260
38th $76,970
39th $73,780
40th $70,680
41st $67,670
42nd $64,750
43rd $61,920
44th $59,190
45th $56,540
46th $53,990
47th $51,530
48th $49,160
49th $46,880
50th $44,690
51st $42,590
52nd $40,580
53rd $38,670
54th $36,840
55th $35,110
56th $33,470
57th $31,920
58th $30,640
59th $29,550
60th $28,640
61st $27,910
62nd $27,380
63rd $26,920
64th $26,490
65th $26,080
66th $25,680
67th $25,290
68th $24,920
69th $24,570
70th $24,240
71st $23,940
72nd $23,740
73rd $23,570
74th $23,420

Players who didn’t make the cut will also receive a payment. In 2024, the players who didn’t make it to the weekend of the PGA Championship each received $4,000.

The Purse Increased From $18.5 Million in 2024

The 2024 PGA Championship purse was $18.5 million, with Schauffele winning $3.3 million. The winner will also receive 750 FedExCup points, a lifetime exemption to the PGA Championship, five year exemptions to the three other major tournaments, a five-year PGA Tour membership and a seven-year DP World Tour membership.

Rory McIlroy won $4.2 million at The Masters in 2025 as part of a $21 million purse. In 2024, The Open Championship paid out $17 million in prizes, with Schauffele winning $3.1 million. The U.S. Open had a $21.5 million purse in 2024, with Bryson DeChambeau earning $4.3 million for his first place finish.

The Players Championship has the biggest purse in golf and paid out $25 million in 2024.

The PGA Championship purse has grown significantly in recent years. In 2014, the total purse was about $9.9 million, with the winner receiving $1.8 million. In 2021, the winner received $2.16 million out of a prize pool of $12 million. It jumped to $15 million with the winner receiving $2.7 million in 2022 and $17.5 million with a $3.15 million top prize in 2024.

The growth in prizes for the major tournaments and the signature events on the PGA Tour comes as the golf world attempts to keep up with LIV Golf and its massive opportunities for players to make money.

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Pennsylvania after the PGA Championship for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament has a $9.5 million purse. The next major championship is the U.S. Open, which will be played from June 12 to June 15 at the Oakmont Country Club in Texas. The Open Championship is set for July 17 to July 20 at the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.

