PGA Championship Purse 2025: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The 107th PGA Championship winner will take home $3.42 million in prize money as part of a record-breaking $19 million purse for the 2025 tournament, according to the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler entered the final round of the tournament with a three-shot lead. Scheffler was paired with Alex Noren on Sunday. Several players remained in reach of Scheffler to start Sunday, including Jon Rahm.

The 2025 PGA Championship is being played at the Quail Hallow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Xander Schauffele entered as the defending champion after winning at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville in 2024.

Scheffler is looking to win this third major championship and his first PGA Championship. He won The Masters in 2022 and 2024. His best finish at the PGA Championship was in 2023, when he tied for second.

PGA Championship 2025 Purse

The PGA Tour released the following purse distribution for the top 74 players in the 2025 PGA Championship:

PLACE PRIZE MONEY 1st $3,420,000 2nd $2,052,000 3rd $1,292,000 4th $912,000 5th $760,000 6th $683,880 7th $640,220 8th $598,270 9th $558,140 10th $519,830 11th $483,360 12th $448,700 13th $415,870 14th $384,860 15th $355,680 16th $328,320 17th $302,780 18th $279,070 19th $257,180 20th $237,120 21st $218,880 22nd $202,460 23rd $187,870 24th $176,010 25th $164,610 26th $153,670 27th $143,180 28th $133,150 29th $123,570 30th $114,450 31st $107,160 32nd $100,770 33rd $95,300 34th $90,740 35th $87,100 36th $83,630 37th $80,260 38th $76,970 39th $73,780 40th $70,680 41st $67,670 42nd $64,750 43rd $61,920 44th $59,190 45th $56,540 46th $53,990 47th $51,530 48th $49,160 49th $46,880 50th $44,690 51st $42,590 52nd $40,580 53rd $38,670 54th $36,840 55th $35,110 56th $33,470 57th $31,920 58th $30,640 59th $29,550 60th $28,640 61st $27,910 62nd $27,380 63rd $26,920 64th $26,490 65th $26,080 66th $25,680 67th $25,290 68th $24,920 69th $24,570 70th $24,240 71st $23,940 72nd $23,740 73rd $23,570 74th $23,420

Players who didn’t make the cut will also receive a payment. In 2024, the players who didn’t make it to the weekend of the PGA Championship each received $4,000.

The Purse Increased From $18.5 Million in 2024

The 2024 PGA Championship purse was $18.5 million, with Schauffele winning $3.3 million. The winner will also receive 750 FedExCup points, a lifetime exemption to the PGA Championship, five year exemptions to the three other major tournaments, a five-year PGA Tour membership and a seven-year DP World Tour membership.

Rory McIlroy won $4.2 million at The Masters in 2025 as part of a $21 million purse. In 2024, The Open Championship paid out $17 million in prizes, with Schauffele winning $3.1 million. The U.S. Open had a $21.5 million purse in 2024, with Bryson DeChambeau earning $4.3 million for his first place finish.

The Players Championship has the biggest purse in golf and paid out $25 million in 2024.

The PGA Championship purse has grown significantly in recent years. In 2014, the total purse was about $9.9 million, with the winner receiving $1.8 million. In 2021, the winner received $2.16 million out of a prize pool of $12 million. It jumped to $15 million with the winner receiving $2.7 million in 2022 and $17.5 million with a $3.15 million top prize in 2024.

The growth in prizes for the major tournaments and the signature events on the PGA Tour comes as the golf world attempts to keep up with LIV Golf and its massive opportunities for players to make money.

The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Pennsylvania after the PGA Championship for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament has a $9.5 million purse. The next major championship is the U.S. Open, which will be played from June 12 to June 15 at the Oakmont Country Club in Texas. The Open Championship is set for July 17 to July 20 at the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.