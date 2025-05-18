PGA Championship Purse 2025: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The 107th PGA Championship winner will take home $3.42 million in prize money as part of a record-breaking $19 million purse for the 2025 tournament, according to the PGA Tour.
Scottie Scheffler entered the final round of the tournament with a three-shot lead. Scheffler was paired with Alex Noren on Sunday. Several players remained in reach of Scheffler to start Sunday, including Jon Rahm.
The 2025 PGA Championship is being played at the Quail Hallow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Xander Schauffele entered as the defending champion after winning at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville in 2024.
Scheffler is looking to win this third major championship and his first PGA Championship. He won The Masters in 2022 and 2024. His best finish at the PGA Championship was in 2023, when he tied for second.
PGA Championship 2025 Purse
The PGA Tour released the following purse distribution for the top 74 players in the 2025 PGA Championship:
|PLACE
|PRIZE MONEY
|1st
|$3,420,000
|2nd
|$2,052,000
|3rd
|$1,292,000
|4th
|$912,000
|5th
|$760,000
|6th
|$683,880
|7th
|$640,220
|8th
|$598,270
|9th
|$558,140
|10th
|$519,830
|11th
|$483,360
|12th
|$448,700
|13th
|$415,870
|14th
|$384,860
|15th
|$355,680
|16th
|$328,320
|17th
|$302,780
|18th
|$279,070
|19th
|$257,180
|20th
|$237,120
|21st
|$218,880
|22nd
|$202,460
|23rd
|$187,870
|24th
|$176,010
|25th
|$164,610
|26th
|$153,670
|27th
|$143,180
|28th
|$133,150
|29th
|$123,570
|30th
|$114,450
|31st
|$107,160
|32nd
|$100,770
|33rd
|$95,300
|34th
|$90,740
|35th
|$87,100
|36th
|$83,630
|37th
|$80,260
|38th
|$76,970
|39th
|$73,780
|40th
|$70,680
|41st
|$67,670
|42nd
|$64,750
|43rd
|$61,920
|44th
|$59,190
|45th
|$56,540
|46th
|$53,990
|47th
|$51,530
|48th
|$49,160
|49th
|$46,880
|50th
|$44,690
|51st
|$42,590
|52nd
|$40,580
|53rd
|$38,670
|54th
|$36,840
|55th
|$35,110
|56th
|$33,470
|57th
|$31,920
|58th
|$30,640
|59th
|$29,550
|60th
|$28,640
|61st
|$27,910
|62nd
|$27,380
|63rd
|$26,920
|64th
|$26,490
|65th
|$26,080
|66th
|$25,680
|67th
|$25,290
|68th
|$24,920
|69th
|$24,570
|70th
|$24,240
|71st
|$23,940
|72nd
|$23,740
|73rd
|$23,570
|74th
|$23,420
Players who didn’t make the cut will also receive a payment. In 2024, the players who didn’t make it to the weekend of the PGA Championship each received $4,000.
The Purse Increased From $18.5 Million in 2024
The 2024 PGA Championship purse was $18.5 million, with Schauffele winning $3.3 million. The winner will also receive 750 FedExCup points, a lifetime exemption to the PGA Championship, five year exemptions to the three other major tournaments, a five-year PGA Tour membership and a seven-year DP World Tour membership.
Rory McIlroy won $4.2 million at The Masters in 2025 as part of a $21 million purse. In 2024, The Open Championship paid out $17 million in prizes, with Schauffele winning $3.1 million. The U.S. Open had a $21.5 million purse in 2024, with Bryson DeChambeau earning $4.3 million for his first place finish.
The Players Championship has the biggest purse in golf and paid out $25 million in 2024.
The PGA Championship purse has grown significantly in recent years. In 2014, the total purse was about $9.9 million, with the winner receiving $1.8 million. In 2021, the winner received $2.16 million out of a prize pool of $12 million. It jumped to $15 million with the winner receiving $2.7 million in 2022 and $17.5 million with a $3.15 million top prize in 2024.
The growth in prizes for the major tournaments and the signature events on the PGA Tour comes as the golf world attempts to keep up with LIV Golf and its massive opportunities for players to make money.
The PGA Tour heads to the Colonial Country Club in Pennsylvania after the PGA Championship for the Charles Schwab Challenge. The tournament has a $9.5 million purse. The next major championship is the U.S. Open, which will be played from June 12 to June 15 at the Oakmont Country Club in Texas. The Open Championship is set for July 17 to July 20 at the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland.
