Hi, Subscriber

Scottie Scheffler Shows Sportsmanship, Concedes Hole After Fans Heckle Opponent

  • 103 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Scottie Scheffler Presidents Cup
Getty
MEDINAH, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 26: Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. Team plays his shot from the 15th tee during Saturday's Four-ball matches on day three of the Presidents Cup 2026 at Medinah Country Club on September 26, 2026 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler showed a touch of class Sunday in his Presidents Cup singles match.

The world No. 1 took the high road and conceded a hole he was in position to win. Scheffler conceded a 32-foot putt to the International Team’s Nico Echavarria’s swing earlier in the hole.

Scottie Scheffler Concedes Putt After Fans Heckle Nico Echavarria

The Colombian took back his swing on a tee shot at the 14th hole when fans at Medinah Country Club yelled “Get in the bunker!” during his swing. The move clearly irked Echavarria, who immediately looked toward the gallery.

He wasn’t alone. Scheffler also voiced his displeasure at the fans.

“Hey! There’s no place for that!” Scheffler could be seen and heard yelling at the fans before the ball even came to a rest.

Later in the hole Echavarria chipped from in front of the green, running the ball up past the pin, leaving himself a very difficult putt to save the hole. After Scheffler missed his birdie putt that would have won the hole, he conceded Echavaria’s lengthy 32-foot putt.

However, Scheffler was mum about the decision immediately following the match. The Team USA star sidestepped the question from Cara Banks on NBC’s telecast.

“To be honest, I don’t really wanna talk about it. There’s no real place for that in our game, and I think we’ll leave it at that,” he told Banks.

Scheffler held a commanding lead for much of the Sunday singles match. Coincidentally, Echavarria made a late charge that made the gesture loom even larger. Echavarria chipped in to win the 16th hole and extend the match.

However, Scheffler held on for a 2 and 1 win, earning Team USA a valuable point and get closer to erasing a significant defiict entering the day, as the Americans were in danger of losing the Presidents Cup for just the second time in tournament history.

Mike Cole Mike Cole covers golf as well as the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans for Heavy.com. He previously worked at NESN where he covered Boston sports (and much more) for 15 years. More about Mike Cole

0 Comments

Scottie Scheffler Shows Sportsmanship, Concedes Hole After Fans Heckle Opponent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x