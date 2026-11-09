Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Sends Clear Message About Joe Burrow’s MVP Case

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a 6-2 start in 2026, and quarterback Joe Burrow has once again established himself as one of the NFL’s top performers.

But according to star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow should already have an MVP award to his name.

Following Cincinnati’s 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid on Sunday, November 8, Chase made his feelings clear about his longtime quarterback’s MVP credentials.

“I’ve been thinking, he should have been won the MVP,” Chase said in the Bengals’ official postgame transcript.

Chase specifically pointed to Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run following the 2021 season, when Burrow helped lead the Bengals to their first championship appearance in more than three decades.

The comments came after another outstanding performance from Burrow, who threw three touchdown passes against Atlanta and continued building his case for the award in 2026.

Ja’Marr Chase Believes Joe Burrow Already Deserved NFL MVP

Chase has never been shy about supporting his quarterback, but his latest comments suggest he believes Burrow has been overlooked for the league’s highest individual honor.

“I said this when we went to the Super Bowl that year, and he didn’t get it that year,” Chase continued. “I mean, he’s up for it every year.”

Burrow certainly had a compelling season in 2021.

In his second NFL campaign, he threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading Cincinnati to its first AFC North title since 2015.

The Bengals subsequently defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs to reach Super Bowl LVI, where they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

However, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took home the 2021 NFL MVP award, receiving 39 of 50 first-place votes.

Burrow instead earned Comeback Player of the Year honors after recovering from the devastating knee injury that ended his rookie season.

Whether Burrow deserved the MVP over Rodgers is debatable, but Chase clearly believes his teammate’s accomplishments warranted greater recognition.

Their chemistry has only strengthened since they first played together at LSU in 2019.

That connection was on full display Sunday, when the duo made NFL history against the Falcons.

Chase finished with 10 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown, providing another reminder of just how dangerous Cincinnati’s offense can be when its stars are clicking.

Joe Burrow Strengthens 2026 MVP Case With Another Dominant Performance

Burrow’s latest performance offered plenty of ammunition for Chase’s argument.

The Bengals quarterback completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions against Atlanta, finishing with a remarkable 140.1 passer rating.

He also added a rushing touchdown as Cincinnati secured its fourth consecutive victory.

The performance continued a strong stretch for Burrow, who threw five touchdowns against Tennessee on November 1 and four against Baltimore on October 25.

Through eight games, Burrow leads the NFL with 23 touchdown passes, placing him firmly in the MVP conversation as Cincinnati prepares for the second half of its schedule.

His partnership with Chase has played a major role in that success.

Following Sunday’s victory, Burrow praised his longtime teammate when asked about his standing among the league’s best receivers.

“I mean, you know, there’s been a lot of good ones, but I’m going to have a hard time putting anybody above No. 1,” Burrow said.

The Bengals head into the week with a matchup against the division-leading Pittsburgh Steelers.

This game has massive AFC North implications and is tailor-made for an “MVP moment.” A division rival, a chance to avenge their early-season loss, and a test against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Burrow will have a chance to strengthen his MVP case and help put the Bengals atop the North with a win against Pittsburgh.