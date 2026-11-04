Inside Tiger Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren’s Life Today as New Details Emerge His Future With Vanessa Trump

Tiger Woods’ ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, has built a new life with former NFL player Jordan Cameron as reports emerge about the golfer’s marriage discussions with girlfriend Vanessa Trump.

Nordegren, 46, has been in a relationship with Cameron since 2017. The couple has welcomed three children together and now raises a blended family of six, including the two children she shares with Woods, 50.

Her life today comes into focus as sources offer different accounts of Woods’ plans to marry again.

According to Page Six, Woods and Trump have discussed marriage after growing closer during a difficult year.

“They’re very serious about each other and absolutely see a future together,” an insider told the outlet. “Marriage is something they’ve talked about, but that doesn’t mean a proposal is necessarily around the corner.”

Meanwhile, a separate report claims Woods remains hesitant about another marriage because of his divorce from Nordegren in 2010.

Elin Nordegren Has Built a Blended Family With Former NFL Player Jordan Cameron

Nordegren met Cameron in 2017, several years after her marriage to Woods ended.

Cameron played tight end for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins before retiring from the NFL in 2017.

He already had a son when he began dating Nordegren.

The couple subsequently welcomed three children together: Arthur, Zeta and Freya.

Nordegren also shares daughter Sam Alexis and son Charlie Axel with Woods.

Together, Nordegren and Cameron raise six children in their blended family.

The former Swedish model has largely maintained a private life since her divorce, although she continues to co-parent Sam and Charlie with Woods.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Have Reportedly Discussed Marriage

Woods’ relationship with Trump has drawn attention following reports that the couple is considering their future together.

According to Page Six, the pair grew closer while supporting each other through personal challenges, including Trump’s breast cancer battle.

“Going through difficult times together has brought them closer and shown them that they can count on one another,” a source told the outlet.

“It’s one thing to enjoy the good times together, but they’ve also seen how the other person handles things when life gets difficult.”

However, Globe Magazine reported that Woods’ previous marriage continues to influence his thoughts about proposing.

“Tiger adores Vanessa,” an insider told the publication. “But he’s also got a lot of baggage from his first marriage.”

The source described Woods’ divorce from Nordegren as particularly difficult.

“His breakup from Elin was horrible,” the insider said.

“Tiger has so many regrets, and when you get right down to it, that’s really what’s holding him back from proposing to Vanessa. He’s afraid he’s going to fail again.”

Elin Nordegren Received $100 Million in Divorce From Tiger Woods

Nordegren and Woods met in 2001 after Swedish professional golfer Jesper Parnevik introduced them.

At the time, Nordegren worked as a nanny for Parnevik’s family.

The couple married in October 2004 and welcomed Sam and Charlie before their relationship ended.

In November 2009, reports surfaced alleging Woods had been unfaithful with multiple women.

They finalized their divorce in August 2010, with Nordegren reportedly receiving a $100 million settlement.

Speaking to People following their separation, Nordegren described the experience.

“It’s hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden — was it a lie?” she said. “You’re struggling because it wasn’t real. But I survived. It was hard, but it didn’t kill me.”

She also discussed how the settlement helped her care for their children.

“Money doesn’t make you happy, but I have to be honest: It is making some things easier,” Nordegren said.

“I have the opportunity to be with my children as much [as] I want, and I am able to travel to see my family and also have them come here as often as I like.”

Tiger Woods Revealed How His Relationship With Elin Nordegren Changed After Divorce

Despite their difficult separation, Woods later revealed that he and Nordegren had developed a close friendship while raising their children.

During a December 2015 interview with TIME, Woods discussed their co-parenting relationship.

“We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time,” Woods said. “We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then.”

He also explained how they supported each other following the divorce.

“She talks to me about her life, I talk to her about my life. We try to help each other out on all occasions. And we work through it with the kids, the parenting program. She is one of my best friends now, and it’s all because of my kids. … We’ve worked so hard at co-parenting.”