Tiger Woods Dealt Unfortunate Career News Amid PGA Tour Offseason

Tiger Woods has continued to build his presence in golf beyond his playing career through TGR Design, with projects across the United States and internationally.

Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, has become a notable location associated with Woods’ design work. The luxury development features multiple golf facilities and residential offerings, combining championship golf with private amenities.

Woods has already contributed two courses to the property, with another major design in development.

The golfer’s involvement in these projects also reflects his long-standing relationship with Diamante developer Ken Jowdy and longtime design collaborator Beau Welling.

Tiger Woods’ Legacy Course in Cabo Faces Construction Delay

Tiger Woods’ Legacy Course at Diamante will not meet its original construction target, with developer Ken Jowdy telling “Golfweek” that the project will need more time before its grassing work is complete.

“We were trying to get it fully grassed by the end of this year, but we won’t make it. February, hopefully. There’s no sense opening in the spring because homeowners typically flee for cooler climates that time of year. So, we’ll be ready to play this time next year ahead of the tournament in October and get it right,” Jowdy told “Golfweek.”

The revised timeline means the course is expected to be ready for play in fall 2027, rather than opening during the spring.

Jowdy explained that the decision also reflects the seasonal habits of homeowners who typically leave Cabo during the warmer months.

The development also includes 14 Founder Estates, with Woods owning the first completed home within that collection.

Membership at the Legacy Club is limited to 250 families and is available by invitation.

The project also features five lakes connected by streams and waterfalls, along with extensive landscaping.

Chase and Higgins have purchased homesites just a few doors from Woods’ property.

Jowdy told “Golfweek” that both Bengals receivers have supported the community for five or six years and that construction on their homes began in 2026.

The setback concerns the course’s construction schedule, not a cancellation. The revised target gives the development more time to prepare for its planned opening window.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren Reunite for Charlie’s College Milestone

Woods also recently reunited with Nordegren at Benjamin School in Florida as their son Charlie celebrated his commitment to play golf at Florida State University.

The former couple stood alongside their son for photographs at the November 6 ceremony, with all three wearing Florida State gear.

Nordegren’s boyfriend, former NFL player Jordan Cameron, also attended with the couple’s three children.

Charlie had announced his commitment in February, and Woods congratulated him publicly on social media.

Woods and Nordegren finalized their divorce in 2010. They have continued to appear together for important moments in their children’s lives, including Charlie’s championship celebrations and the 2024 PNC Championship.

The family reunion also comes amid speculation about Woods’ relationship with Vanessa Trump.

An unnamed insider told “IBTimes UK” that Woods may be hesitant about marriage because of his difficult first marriage.

The report suggested that he has not ruled out marriage but is not rushing toward a proposal.

Woods has not publicly confirmed those reported concerns. The appearance with Nordegren was a family occasion celebrating Charlie’s next step in golf, rather than evidence of a change in their relationship.

As Woods continues his work away from competitive golf, the Cabo development and his family’s latest milestone have kept him in the spotlight.