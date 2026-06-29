Travelers Championship Playoff: How to Watch Scheffler-Hovland Duel

Golf fans will get a special treat Monday morning with the rare sudden-death playoff to open the week, as Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland settle what they started at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

Scheffler drained an 8-foot par putt Sunday night after the field resumed play following a brief rain delay. That par-saver tied Scheffler with Hovland for the 72-hole lead, and with the sun going down in Cromwell, Conn., the playoff was pushed to Monday, June 29. Now, after some coffee and a warmup, the two superstars will battle on the 18th hole repeatedly until a champion is crowned.

Travelers Championship Playoff: Time, Channel for Scheffler vs. Hovland

Golf fans can follow the action from TPC River Highlands beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Golf Channel. Viewers hoping to watch online (maybe from work — we won’t tell anyone) can do so on Peacock.

Despite recent struggles, at least relative to his own high standards, Scheffler is the slight betting favorite. DraftKings Sportsbook had him at a -146 favorite, with Hovland at +118.

There’s plenty on the line, too. The Travelers is one of the PGA Tour’s signature events, with the limited field playing for a share of the massive $20 million purse. That includes a winner’s share of $3.6 million. The runner-up will take home a paltry $2.16 million, meaning Scheffler and Hovland will have roughly $1.5 million on the line — for perhaps one hole of golf.

Both players have more than money at stake. For Hovland, a win would validate his climb back from the wilderness, while Scheffler has looked uncomfortably human after a historic 2025 season.

“Viktor Hovland said it has been a mentally exhausting three years, as he’s tried to rebuild his game back to where he was back in 2023 in the fall where he was arguably the best player in the world,” Golf Channel’s Ryan Lavner said on the network Monday morning. “He’s gone down a lot of rabbit holes, he’s cycled through a lot of swing coaches, cycled through dozens if not hundreds of swing thoughts just to find something. The progress he has made over the past month … I think this would certainly be validation that Viktor Hovland is on the other side.”

” … As it relates to Scottie Scheffler … this is the longest winless drought he’s had in 2 1/2 years, and it’s only been five months.”

How Scheffler, Hovland Will Prepare for Travelers Championship Playoff

Waking up on a Monday morning to go play sudden death for that much money is, well, not normal, even for the PGA Tour’s best. That said, the best approach is to probably keep things as close to normal as possible, which is what Scheffler planned on doing.

“(I’ll) go through my normal warmup. I’ll go home (Sunday night), get some dinner, get some rest, and just go through my normal warmup when I wake up in the morning, and come out here and get ready to try and execute in a playoff,” Scheffler told reporters, shortly after forcing the playoff on the 72nd hole.

Play

Similarly, Hovland wasted little time leaving the property Sunday night, opting against doing any extra work at the course before getting some shut-eye.

“No, I mean, it’s pretty dark. I’m just going to drive back to the hotel, chill for a little bit, and try to get a good night’s rest and then we’re going to be right here in not too long,” Hovland said in his post-round press conference.

While next-day playoffs are rare, neither Scheffler nor Hovland is a stranger to playoff golf. Scheffler is 2-2 for his career in extra holes, while Hovland won his only playoff appearance.