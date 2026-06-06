Belmont Stakes 2026: Trainer Todd Pletcher Shares Confidence in Renegade Before Kentucky Derby Rematch

Todd Pletcher has already secured his place among horse racing’s most accomplished trainers, but another Belmont Stakes victory would add to an already remarkable resume.

The Hall of Fame trainer will saddle Kentucky Derby runner-up Renegade in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, where he hopes to capture a fifth victory in the Triple Crown race.

As the final leg of the Triple Crown approaches, Pletcher said he likes what he has seen from Renegade since the colt’s strong showing at Churchill Downs.

Todd Pletcher Believes Renegade Is Ready for Another Big Performance

Renegade enters the Belmont Stakes after finishing second to Golden Tempo in the Kentucky Derby, falling just a neck short after overcoming a difficult trip from the rail post.

Despite the disappointing draw, Pletcher was encouraged by the way his horse responded.

“It’s unfortunate that we drew the one hole in the Derby, and it turned out to be a pretty rough first 16th of a mile,” Pletcher said to The Times Union. “But, he recovered and ran great. He settled in well here at Saratoga. He’s been training well, so we’re looking forward to trying again.”

Renegade arrived at Pletcher’s barn at Saratoga’s Oklahoma training track shortly after the Kentucky Derby and has spent the last several weeks preparing specifically for the Belmont.

The colt skipped the Preakness Stakes, a decision that gave him additional time to recover and train for Saturday’s race.

Pletcher believes the extra rest should benefit the entire field.

“It looks like everyone’s had a little bit of rest between races,” he said. “So, it should set up well for everyone.”

Renegade will once again be ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr. and was installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite.

Todd Pletcher Pursues Fifth Belmont Stakes Victory at Saratoga

Few trainers have enjoyed more success in the Belmont Stakes than Pletcher.

His previous victories came with Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013, Tapwrit in 2017, and Mo Donegal in 2022.

While Belmont Park remains the race’s traditional home, the trainer acknowledged that Saratoga has proven to be a worthy temporary venue during renovations.

“You hate seeing it run somewhere besides Belmont, because it’s such a special venue there, and having the mile-and-a-half track and mile-and-a-half distance makes it unique,” Pletcher said.

“But, I suppose if you couldn’t run it at Belmont, Saratoga would obviously be the next best thing.”

The race carries additional significance for Pletcher because Saratoga has long been one of his most successful tracks. Last summer, he secured his 15th training title at the historic venue.

Adding another Belmont Stakes trophy at Saratoga would provide another milestone in a career already filled with accomplishments.

Renegade Gets Another Chance Against Golden Tempo

Saturday’s race will feature a highly anticipated rematch between Renegade and Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo.

Golden Tempo delivered a dramatic rally at Churchill Downs, charging from the back of the field to catch Renegade in the final strides.

The victory made trainer Cherie DeVaux the first woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner.

Like Renegade, Golden Tempo skipped the Preakness Stakes and arrives at Saratoga with fresh legs.

The nine-horse field includes several contenders, but much of the attention will center on the rematch between the Derby’s top two finishers.

Renegade will break from post No. 4, while Golden Tempo drew the outside No. 9 post.

Powershift Could Play Key Role in Belmont Stakes Strategy

Pletcher will also send out Powershift, giving him two opportunities to capture the Belmont Stakes.

The colt broke his maiden by 2 ¾ lengths on Kentucky Derby day and has trained alongside Renegade at Saratoga.

Powershift drew post No. 2 and enters the race at 12-1 odds.

According to Pletcher, the colt’s natural speed could influence how the race unfolds.

“You don’t know what everyone else’s strategy is going to be, necessarily, but he has enough natural speed that he could potentially be the pacesetter,” Pletcher said. “We’ll see how that unfolds and let Luis decide how fast they’re going.”