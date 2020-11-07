America Elects First Eagles Fan President of the United States

President-elect Joe Biden won the most votes of any presidential candidate in American history. His 72 million votes (and counting) surpassed Barack Obama’s previous high of 69.5 million in 2008. The Pennsylvania native will also set another historic mark: Biden will be the country’s first proud, card-carrying Philadelphia Eagles fan.

The Democratic nominee defeated incumbent Republican President Donald Trump, according to a projection by Heavy’s partners at Decision Desk HQ. Biden, who grew up in nearby Scranton, established campaign headquarters in Philadelphia and served as the United States Senator for Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He recently joked about marrying a Philly girl and cheering for the Eagles, including being on the field for the team’s victory in Super Bowl LII. A viral video showing Biden embracing Torrey Smith’s children from the 2018 game resurfaced on social media.

A special moment between Torrey Smith and Joe Biden after #Eagles win #SuperBowl. Smith’s kids got a special greeting. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TqszVvyXPx — 11Alive Sports (@11AliveSports) February 5, 2018

“I honest to God believed we were going to win,” Biden said after the game, via Tim Caputo. “But I didn’t count it in the bag until there were nine seconds left.”

That wasn’t the only evidence of Biden’s fandom for the boys in midnight green. He sent out a congratulatory tweet on Feb. 4, 2018, saying: “This team never gave up. No matter the injuries, no matter the odds. They showed incredible heart. What a great win tonight.”

This team never gave up. No matter the injuries, no matter the odds. They showed incredible heart. What a great win tonight, @Eagles. #FlyEaglesFly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 5, 2018

And his wife, Jill, shared a celebratory video of them hooting and hollering in the stands in Minneapolis. The Super Bowl trip coincided with his son Hunter’s birthday. Biden also urged Obama to “get on the Wentz wagon” back in 2016.

“I’ll tell you what, you Philly fans are the most informed fans in the world, but God you’re tough,” Biden said at the time, via CBS Sports. “Man, I’ll tell you what, you’re tough.”

Biden-Eagles Memes Win Internet After Win

Pennsylvania — and, really, Philadelphia voters — almost single-handedly turned the election in Biden’s favor. Trump was up by a hefty margin in the state well into Tuesday night before mail-in votes started being counted and pushed Biden over the hump. Never ones to be humble, Philly residents (read: Eagles fans) were quick to take credit for winning the election on social media.

The memes were instantaneous and hilarious. They showed Biden in an Eagles uniform recreating iconic highlight-reel plays, everything from the Philly Special to DeSean Jackson’s walk-off punt return at the Meadowlands.

A live look at how Eagles fan Joe Biden got pushed over the top by Philly… pic.twitter.com/31aEMlp371 — Collin Sherwin (@CollinSherwin) November 6, 2020

Fly, Eagles! Fly, baby!!!@xoholly now I hate Biden as much as I hated the Pats in that Superbowl for making me cheer for Philly. pic.twitter.com/4D64l0BsWE — RobGee (@Capitan47Milag) November 6, 2020

Philly Special 2.0 Biden's dreams and GOP nightmares pic.twitter.com/IGhvOos83o — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) November 6, 2020

Most Famous Eagles Fans in America

Biden drew the fifth spot on an ESPN list of the most famous Eagles fans in America. He was a lowly senator from Delaware when they compiled it. Now he’s the 46th President of the United States, so they’ll probably need to drop an update. Either way, there are some pretty famous Philly diehards out there.

I didn’t realize Bradley Cooper is an Eagles fan in real life too and not just in one of my favorite movies 😂 #SliverLiningsPlaybook #BradleyCooper #Phillyboy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9sf7Ho17Rv — Carly Muzyka Dillon 🌊🌴🎶🇺🇸 (@MuMu7788) January 22, 2018

Bradley Cooper came in at number one, thanks to his frequent trips to the owner’s box to watch live games with Jeffery Lurie. He also portrayed a crazy Eagles fan in the hit movie “Silver Linings Playbook.” Next up, Los Angeles Angels MVP Mike Trout who owns season tickets. ESPN also mentioned actor Will Smith, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, actor Sylvester Stallone aka Rocky Balboa, and comedian Kevin Hart.

One more interesting pseudo-celebrity that didn’t make the cut was CNN anchor Jake Tapper. In a fun twist of fate, Tapper will be one of the first people to introduce Biden as the new president from his anchor chair on live television. Fly, Eagles, Fly.

This is me alone in the CNN coffee room abiding by basic health regulations BECAUSE THAT’S WHAT ADULTS DO Also #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/j5uZbDq20Y — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 5, 2020

