Chiefs Lineman Calls Out Bills for Postgame Locker Room Incident

The Kansas City Chiefs have eliminated the Buffalo Bills from postseason contention once again, and according to KC left tackle Donovan Smith, the organization didn’t take it very well.

“Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off…” Smith voiced on X after the road playoff win. Adding: “[Shaking my head] its all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom.”

Damn caught a L and they shut our hot water off… smh its all good we got that Dub today #ChiefsKingdom — Donovan Smith (@DSmith_76) January 22, 2024

The post has since gone viral with over 12K likes in under three hours. Needless to say, Buffalo took some heat for this claim on social media.

“Not an ounce of class @BuffaloBills,” one popular comment read. Another wrote that “I understand being upset you lost a game but ??? this is just petty and unprofessional.”

Finally, KC radio host Joshua Brisco joked that “maybe this is what they meant when they said [Patrick] Mahomes wasn’t ready for the challenge of playing on the road?”

There were many other responses from Chiefs fans, which can be found here.

Patrick Mahomes Hit With Snowballs After Chiefs Beat Bills

Speaking of “petty and unprofessional,” Bills supporters threw snowballs at Mahomes as he greeted a Chiefs fan after the game. That fan was a child — video shared by MLFootball on X.

DISGUSTING: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes spotted a young fan wearing his jersey so he tried to go over to him but was then PELTED BY SNOWBALLS from #Bills fans, per @MichaelDavSmith. 😳😳😳 So unclassy. Immature. And nauseating.

pic.twitter.com/vJCsdhuCmR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 22, 2024

Apparently Mahomes wasn’t the only one being pelted from the stands, considering linebacker Drue Tranquill’s postgame comment.

“I caught the snowball,” Tranquill responded to a KC fan on X. “If it didn’t break in my hand, it was getting launched right back at [the fan who threw it].”

He added: “We’d beat them in a snowball fight too. Truth is, my four year old throws a meaner snowball than #BillsMafia.”

Cornerback Jaylen Watson also told followers that he “never got hit wit so many snowballs in my life.” Continuing sarcastically: ” very classy GG tho🖤🎢.”

Mahomes did not post about the snowballs or the shower incident on social media. Instead, the Chiefs QB simply asked: “#ChiefsKingdom how we feeling?”

Chiefs Players Take to Social Media After Big Win Over Bills

Smith, Tranquill, Watson and Mahomes weren’t alone in their respective victory laps. Below were some of the Chiefs players’ postgame reactions on X.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went viral after his impactful performance, stating: “Everygame a HOME game!!!! Gtf on!!!! All that [expletive] yall was talkin all week!! Band of Brothers!!!!”

“Middle of the field ain’t free. There’s a toll to pay,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid proclaimed from his own account. “On to the next!”

Fan favorite center Creed Humphrey messaged supporters as well. “How about it! #ChiefsKingdom,” he celebrated.

While Donovan Smith noted that the Chiefs are “coming back with the W” in a second post. “How ya like that Chiefs Kingdom ? #RoadWarriors,” he added.

Guard Trey Smith also reiterated: “On to the next!!” And defensive lineman Charles Omenihu kept it short and sweet. “AFC Championship Game,” he posted.

Even third string running back La’Mical Perine boasted: “Walk in yo trap take over yo trap!!!!!!”

And finally, Chiefs rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice also told KWCH12’s Brandon Zenner that Mahomes is “better than Josh [Allen].”

Top Social Media Reactions After Chiefs Upset Bills

Technically, this was an upset in Buffalo — although Heavy’s AI predictions said otherwise. After another heartbreaking Bills defeat, the NFL community weighed in with several interesting observations and opinions.

“This was their shot,” film analyst Brett Kollmann said of the Bills. “It was the weakest the Chiefs have been in the Mahomes era. Even with their own injuries, this was Buffalo’s chance to finally get over that hurdle. And they just couldn’t do it.”

Similarly, Pro Football Focus’ lead analyst Sam Monson expressed that this loss is “not great news for the rest of the NFL that a down year for the Chiefs is still making the AFC Championship game at a minimum, and having to go through Buffalo to do it.”

As for the QB comparisons, USA Today’s Jarrett Bailey set the record straight. “Right now, [Joe] Burrow-Mahomes is [Peyton] Manning–[Tom] Brady and Josh Allen is Ben Roethlisberger,” he corrected. “Ben could never beat Tom in the playoffs. The Bills can’t seem to overcome the Chiefs.”

Fox Sports One host Nick Wright also reminded that “the last AFCCG that didn’t feature Patrick Mahomes, [Jacksonville Jaguars QB] Blake Bortles played Tom Brady. [And] the last AFCCG that didn’t feature Patrick Mahomes OR Tom Brady, [New York Jets QB] Mark Sanchez played [Pittsburgh Steelers’] Big Ben [Roethlisberger].”