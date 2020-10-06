Chiefs’ Frank Clark to Patriots: ‘Get Your P**** A**** on That Plane!’

While the Kansas City Chiefs’ 26-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Monday night will go down in the books as a dominant win for the defending champions, the contest was anything but in control until halfway through the fourth quarter.

The Patriots’ inability to capitalize in the red zone cost them approximately 25 points, including a pivotal sack by Chiefs DE Frank Clark on QB Brian Hoyer to end the first half and keep New England from tying the game at 6-6 or even taking an unexpected lead.

Frank Clark prevents the Patriots from scoring to end the half 😤 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/VCKeUd9QI5 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 6, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Clark Sends Strong Message to Patriots at Halftime

Never one to shy away from talking his talk in big games, the Chiefs’ Pro Bowl pass rusher was caught on camera issuing some obscene comments to the AFC rivals heading into halftime, in which he appears to gesture to the Patriots to, “Get your p**** a***** on that plane.”

You can watch Clark deliver his message here (warning: video NSFW).

The sixth-year defender was a disruptive force for much of the night against a banged up Patriots offensive line, finishing the contest with four total tackles, three QB hits and 1.0 sack, his third of the season.

As history suggests with his trolling tweet following a blowout win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 or an epic on-field rant after eliminating the Tennessee Titans in last year’s AFC Championship game, we’re not done hering from Clark this season.

ALSO READ: