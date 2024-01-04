Chiefs Vet Calls Pro Bowl Snub ‘an Absolute Joke’ in Viral Post

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl roster was revealed on January 3 and the biggest Kansas City Chiefs’ snub was probably cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Although Sneed kept quiet about the lack of recognition on social media, veteran teammate Drue Tranquill spoke out on his behalf. “L’Jarius Sneed not making the ProBowl is an absolute joke!” The linebacker began in a viral post on X.

L’Jarius Sneed not making the ProBowl is an absolute joke! You can’t possibly watch the tape & tell me this man isn’t a top four corner in the AFC. Just ask Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, Keenan Allen & the rest of the ProBowl WRs .. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) January 4, 2024

“You can’t possibly watch the tape & tell me this man isn’t a top four corner in the AFC,” Tranquill went on. “Just ask Tyreek Hill, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, AJ Brown, Davante Adams, Keenan Allen & the rest of the ProBowl WRs..”

Tranquill’s post has over 6.6K likes and 1.1K retweets in less than 24 hours.

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Deserves All-Pro Honor for 2023 Campaign

Although a Pro Bowl nod would have been nice, a first-team All-Pro honor is the true measure of an elite NFL season. After all, the Pro Bowl has become more of a popularity contest in modern times.

Sneed can still earn a spot on the All-Pro roster this year, and he’s got the numbers to do so.

In 81 targets this season, Sneed has allowed zero touchdowns and just 42 receptions according to Pro Football Focus. That 51.9% reception rate ranks eighth in the NFL among CBs that have played a minimum 50% of coverage snaps.

Out of the seven cornerbacks that rank above him, five of them play in the AFC, but two pairs of two start for the same team. Those CBs are Cleveland Browns starters Denzel Ward and nickel Martin Emerson Jr., as well as Pittsburgh Steelers starters Joey Porter Jr. and Patrick Peterson.

Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey also has a slightly better reception rate allowed.

When you consider that some of these players typically match up against the opposition’s best wide receivers, while others do not, Sneed’s top competition for an All-Pro award would probably be Humphrey, Ward and Porter. The latter has been spectacular during his rookie campaign with the Steelers.

Out of those four No. 1 corners in the AFC, Sneed has the top passer rating against (55.9) according to PFF, followed by Humphrey and Porter. Those two competitors have also allowed one touchdown each, while Ward has surrendered three TDs on the year and of course, Sneed has been perfect in that regard.

Humphrey and Sneed also rank tied for top three in the NFL in forced incompletions per target. The biggest knock against the Chiefs shutdown specialist is that he’s been penalized a league-leading 17 times this season for all CBs.

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Comments on Defensive Pro Bowl Snubs

The Chiefs only had one member of the defense voted to the Pro Bowl games in Winter of 2024, superstar Chris Jones. Considering the KC defense has been the driving force all season, veteran DC Steve Spagnuolo was asked if that was a “disappointing” reality on January 4.

“Listen, I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was disappointed,” Spagnuolo responded during his Week 18 press conference.

“You know how I feel about those guys,” he said about Sneed and fellow CB Trent McDuffie, in particular. “It is what it is. Again, because I know those guys, they’re more concerned with the bigger picture.

“But yeah, disappointed is a pretty good word,” the Chiefs DC concluded.

McDuffie has a case for an All-Pro too, although he’s excelled in different areas. The second-year CB has played more of a clean game than Sneed, which has translated to a better coverage grade on PFF (78.3 compared to a 71.9). McDuffie’s also been utilized as more of an impact pass rusher when guarding the slot this season, a role Sneed excelled at last year.