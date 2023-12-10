Chiefs News: Insider Reports Verdict of Potential Isiah Pacheco Suspension

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco’s Week 13 outing ended in an ejection after the second-year playmaker threw a punch at Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon.

That put the ball-carrier’s Week 14 status in doubt, being that the NFL has suspended players for throwing punches in the past. Ironically, Pacheco was ruled out against the Buffalo Bills on December 8 due to a shoulder injury — prior to the league’s ruling.

On December 9, the verdict came in via two NFL insiders. On the national side, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero revealed the initial punishment, noting that the league is fining Pacheco “$4,943 for unnecessary roughness last week.”

The NFL fined #Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco $4,943 for unnecessary roughness last week. Pacheco was ejected for throwing a punch. pic.twitter.com/9kgOMjEWs0 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2023

Not long after, local A-to-Z Sports Kansas City media member Charles Goldman reported that “no suspension [is] expected [for Pacheco], per source.”

That means pending a full recovery from his shoulder ailment, the starting running back should be able to return to action in Week 15 versus the New England Patriots.

Chiefs Place S Bryan Cook on Injured Reserve, Activate LB Nick Bolton

The Chiefs also made several roster announcements on December 9. The first was an injury swap involving safety Bryan Cook and linebacker Nick Bolton.

As expected, the latter was activated off of the injured reserve ahead of Week 14. Unfortunately, Cook took his place after spraining his ankle against the Packers.

Bolton’s return does come at a key moment, considering backup middle linebacker Drue Tranquill has already been ruled out with a concussion. Third stringer Jack Cochrane played well in Green Bay, but having Bolton’s leadership and instincts back at the heart of the defense will be a definite game-changer down the stretch.

As for the new void at safety, veteran Mike Edwards is expected to slot into the starting role with Cook absent from the lineup. The Chiefs also signed a new defensive back to the practice squad and elevated a fourth safety against the Bills (more on that below).

Rookie Chamarri Conner could also see more snaps on defense with Cook sidelined the next four weeks at minimum.

Chiefs Elevate S Deon Bush & RB Deneric Prince vs. Bills

Kansas City’s final two roster designations ahead of Week 14 were practice squad elevations. After all, reinforcements were needed with Pacheco out and Cook on IR.

The first was veteran safety/special teamer Deon Bush, who was elevated for the second time this season.

Bush appeared in 19 games for the Chiefs last year between the regular season and the playoffs, earning a Super Bowl ring for his efforts. He was a core special teamer at heart, logging 317 snaps for Dave Toub’s ST unit, but Bush also played another 71 snaps on defense.

This promotion provides a bit of experience and stability behind starters Justin Reid and Edwards — just in case Conner isn’t ready for the third safety role.

It’ll also be the second elevation of the year for rookie running back Deneric Prince, who was activated last week against the Packers despite registering zero snaps. We’ll see if the youngster gets any touches behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon during NFL opportunity number two.

With Prince running low on elevations and fellow practice squad RB La’Mical Perine out of them until the playoffs, KC added ex-Arizona Cardinal Keontay Ingram to the backfield depth on November 30. He’ll presumably become the next man up if KC is forced to spend Prince’s third call-up at a later date.