Chiefs Rumors: 37-Game Starter Emerges as ‘Likely’ Cut Candidate

Kansas City Chiefs starting safety Justin Reid has quickly become a team leader for the KC defense after taking over for Tyrann Mathieu in 2022. He’s been durable — with 37 starts over his first two seasons including playoffs — and mostly consistent according to his grades on Pro Football Focus.

That’s why it’s a bit surprising to see his name on a list of the Chiefs’ three “most likely cap casualties” in 2024. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine made the assertion on January 16, reasoning:

“The $30.4 million in cap space might seem like a lot, but considering the franchise tag for Chris Jones would cost $32.4 million by itself that money could evaporate pretty quickly. If the Chiefs want to go out and sign a receiver who can help, they’ll also need more space.”

“Cutting Justin Reid is one of the quickest ways to clear a significant amount,” Ballentine continued. “If they cut him, they will only be responsible for $3.5 million of his hit, giving them $10.7 million in cap space.”

The NFL analyst concluded that considering “Reid has given up seven touchdowns and 771 yards with just one interception over the last two seasons,” it is “fair to wonder if he’s worth the money at this point.”

Chris Jones & L’Jarius Sneed Are More Impactful to Chiefs Than Justin Reid — But Could KC Keep All 3?

This is a tough one because honestly speaking, most Chiefs fans are waving goodbye to Reid if it means re-signing Jones and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — and that could become a realistic scenario.

Having said that, perhaps there’s a way KC can keep all three.

It’s expected that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be released in 2024, shedding $12 million in cap space. That would bring Kansas City’s flexibility up to somewhere between $43 and $45 million.

Assuming minor cap-saving moves are made before March, an amount of space near $50 million might be enough to extend Jones and Sneed, while also keeping Reid and signing a new left tackle or wide receiver.

Based on his impact as a leader and his interest in playing for a winner when he initially came over from the Houston Texans in free agency, it feels more likely that the Chiefs work out some sort of team-friendly extension (or pay cut) with Reid this offseason anyway.

Ballentine’s correct in pointing out that the safety’s $14.25 million cap hit is a tad high for a player of his impact level but cutting him feels short-sighted. If there’s mutual interest here long-term — and there appears to be — general manager Brett Veach should figure out another way to lower Reid’s cap charge.

Kansas City won’t be able to keep everyone on the defensive side in 2024, but they should try and keep the core intact. As of now, Reid is a big part of that group.

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Named as Potential Cap Casualty Alongside Justin Reid

As expected, the aforementioned Valdes-Scantling was named by Ballentine in this article.

“Marquez Valdes-Scantling did very little to justify his cap number this season,” the Bleacher Report writer stated. “As one of the few veteran receivers they had on the roster, the Chiefs really needed him to rise to the occasion. He didn’t.”

That’s a much more accurate assessment from Ballentine. Considering the various struggles and absences involving Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross and Richie James throughout the year, Valdes-Scantling’s regression was an unfortunate amplifier at WR — and not in a good way.

“[Valdes-Scantling] had just one game on the season with more than two catches and he finished with 21 receptions for 315 yards and a touchdown,” Ballentine noted. Adding: “Finding a veteran receiver who can provide consistent production should be a priority and the Chiefs can use the money generated from cutting MVS to pay for it.”