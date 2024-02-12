Nickelodeon Clowns Travis Kelce With Taylor Swift Joke During Super Bowl

The 2024 Super Bowl is being simulcasted on CBS and Nickelodeon. And the latter broadcast decided to have some fun with Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce during the big game.

As football got underway, Nickelodeon referred to Kelce as “Taylor Swift’s boyfriend” in an on-screen graphic that was shared by ex-NFL quarterback Chase Daniel on X. The broadcast added that Kelce is “good at football.”

The playful jab was just one way Nickelodeon’s coverage attempted to separate themselves from CBS, however. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also shown wearing a pirate hat — with a parrot on his shoulder — while famed Nickelodeon characters SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Bill Fagerbakke) joined Nate Burleson and Noah Eagle in the broadcast booth.

Fellow SpongeBob characters Sandy Cheeks (voiced by Carolyn Lawrence) and Larry the Lobster (voiced by Mr. Lawrence) have been involved in the coverage of the 2024 Super Bowl as well. And of course, all touchdowns included slime time.

Nickelodeon Drops Chiefs ‘Look-a-Likes’ for Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid Ahead of Super Bowl

Kelce wasn’t the only NFL figure that Nickelodeon had some fun with. Ahead of the Super Bowl, the television network dropped “look-a-likes” for Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid.

Blogging the Boys writer Brandon Loree shared them on X, voicing that “the Harold SquarePants and Otto Rocket comps for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are SPOT ON.”

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey also caught some flak from Patrick Star after his early fumble. The Nickelodeon character advised him to “firmly grasp” the football after coughing it up.

Finally, celebrities LeBron James, Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Samuel L. Jackson, Doja Cat and Oprah Winfrey all received pun-related shoutouts on Nickelodeon too.

Whether you’re watching the Super Bowl on CBS or Nickelodeon, there’s something for all ages this year. The simulcast is part of the NFL’s efforts to catch the attention of younger audiences.