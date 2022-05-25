Patrick & Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs Leaders Address Uvalde School Shooting

Heartbreak occurred again on May 24 as a lone gunman by the name of Salvador Ramos fired a lethal weapon at the children and faculty of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The latest report from the Associated Press has confirmed 21 total deaths, 19 of which were children attending school. Two teachers were also shot and killed in the horrific tragedy.

As mass shootings continue to happen around the nation, Kansas City Chiefs team and community leaders have stepped up to spread awareness — including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Chiefs Speak out, ‘Has to Stop’

Patrick Mahomes II was one of the first to comment on the shocking school shooting.

Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 24, 2022

His message was simple but strong: “Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas.”

His wife, formerly Brittany Matthews, soon followed with thoughts of her own.

This can not become a normal thing! We have to protect our schools! This is devastating and should not continue to happen 😞 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) May 24, 2022

“This can not become a normal thing! We have to protect our schools! This is devastating and should not continue to happen,” she voiced.

Some players were speechless, like running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. “Bruh wt*..” He wrote.

Bruh wtf.. — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) May 24, 2022

Others were vocal in their pain and anger, like safety Justin Reid.

My heart and prayers goes out to all the families affected by the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. It is unfathomable to imagine the pain of losing a child like this… When is enough, enough??? — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) May 25, 2022

He stated: “My heart and prayers [go] out to all the families affected by the tragedy at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. It is unfathomable to imagine the pain of losing a child like this… When is enough, enough???”

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend Kayla Nicole was more bold in her response.

Not a single child should return to school this year. This country does not care about their safety. F that. — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) May 25, 2022

“Not a single child should return to school this year. This country does not care about their safety. * that,” she tweeted.

More Information on Victims

Heavy’s breaking news department is compiling a list of victims with a recent photo and bio for each.

The two instructors were Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia. Both taught students in the fourth grade and are mourned by family and friends.

Mireles was an educator for 17 years. Her school bio page notes that she had been co-teaching with Garcia for five years. Mireles described herself: “I have a supportive, fun, and loving family, which includes a UCISD officer (Ruiz), college graduate daughter (Adalynn), and 3 furry friends(Callie, Kane,& Koda). I love running, hiking, and now you just might see me riding a bike!!”

Garcia had 23 years of experience according to her school bio page. She had four children with her husband, Joe Garcia, to whom she had been married for 24 years. “I love to BBQ with my husband, listen to music, and take country cruises to Concan,” Garcia wrote.

The list of children currently includes:

The other deaths have yet to be confirmed. The gunman has also been confirmed as dead, shot and killed by law enforcement. The Associated Press reports that Ramos shot his grandmother before leaving the house, adding: “Other officials said that the grandmother survived and was being treated, though her condition was not known.”

A central donation page can be found here through GoFundMe.

These tragic events centered around significant loss and anguish have turned into polarizing topics in the modern-day, but we share these Chiefs-related responses only to spread awareness. Children and fellow human beings have died and we encourage everyone to acknowledge that with a moment of silence and unity.