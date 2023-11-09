Chiefs Predicted to Replace 40-Game Starter in 2024

The Kansas City Chiefs are 7-2 at the bye, and much of that is a credit to their young and improved defense — which has been rejuvenated by the past couple of draft classes. That gradual overhaul could continue in 2024 according to Bleacher Report’s NFL staff of writers.

“Whether it’s Willie Gay, Leo Chenal or Nick Bolton, the Chiefs have done a strong job of drafting and developing talent at linebacker,” Bleacher Report noted during their post-Week 9 team breakdowns on November 6. “But with Gay and Drue Tranquill both set to become free agents, the Chiefs might need to find another linebacker in this draft.”

Based on potential cost and interest, Gay will likely be the odd man out for KC next spring. The former second-round pick has started 40 games since entering the league in 2020, but would they really prioritize him with the more integral Bolton hitting free agency in 2025?

The Chiefs are projected to have approximately $51.66 million in cap space open up next March, but they still have to work out a new contract for Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, a new left tackle and potentially, some veteran help at wide receiver.

The more versatile Tranquill could return on another lucrative agreement, but the 25-year-old Gay is less likely to do so.

Instead, he could be the next in a long line of ex-Chiefs champions to cash out elsewhere in free agency. The next eight games — plus a potential postseason run — should determine Gay’s future in KC.

Bleacher Report Suggests Chiefs Draft Cedric Gray in Place of Willie Gay

Talk about a tongue-twister, Bleacher Report predicted Kansas City would draft North Carolina linebacker Cedric Gray to replace Willie Gay.

“Cedric Gray would make for a good complement to Chenal,” they reasoned. “While Chenal (6’3″, 250 lbs) is a supersized run-stuffing athlete, Gray has a more slender build (6’2″, 235 lbs) that helps him run with receivers while also working as an effective tackler against the run.”

Gray started to fill up the stat sheet during his sophomore campaign — 99 total tackles (six for a loss), 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, three pass defenses and one fumble recovery. He accumulated another 145 total tackles in 2022, with 85 so far this year.

The most enticing part of Gray’s game is that he does a little bit of everything.

The linebacker prospect shoots into the backfield with 12 tackles for a loss last season and 10 over the first nine games in 2023. He disrupts the quarterback with 8.0 sacks on his college career. He can cover with six pass defenses a season ago. And he causes turnovers with an even five college interceptions, five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

In all honesty, Gray sounds a little bit like Gay, except the younger version. That’s exactly the type of player general manager Brett Veach would be interested in as he continues to rebuild this defense from the inside out.

Along with a potential rookie, the Chiefs would also have developing linebackers like Cam Jones and Jack Cochrane waiting in the wings — which supports the theory that Gay will walk in 2024.

Willie Gay’s Projected Market Value Is $7 Million Next Year

According to Spotrac’s market value calculator, Gay is projected to make around $7 million per year in 2024.

Based on different player comparisons at linebacker, Spotrac came up with a four-year contract worth up to $28.231 million. Another similar deal to look at could be New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams in 2023.

Williams got three years, $18 million ($9 million guaranteed) entering his age 27 campaign. Gay is entering age 26 but has not always stayed on the field throughout his career.

Both were also drafted decently high — round two for Gay, round three for Williams (although, he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars) — and both play a similar weakside linebacker role.

If Gay does choose to return in 2024, it’d probably be on more of a short-term, prove it contract like this one. We’ll continue to monitor this situation as the 2023 season progresses.