Tyreek Hill Offers 5-Word Response for Embarrassing Viral Video vs. Chiefs

A video of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill getting jammed and dominated at the line of scrimmage by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has been making the rounds on social media.

The face-off occurred with two minutes to go in the second quarter, and the result was quite embarrassing for Hill as Sneed pushes the playmaker to the ground and keeps him there. The best part was that the Chiefs CB did it all legally, taking Hill out of the play completely.

‘The Cheetah’ finally reacted to this clip via his X account on January 15, responding, “Jammed my ahh to Cancun 😂” — which is a typical vacation spot for athletes after being eliminated from postseason contention. The humble and honest reply has since blown up around the NFL community, with over 135K likes in under four hours.

Like him or not, you have to credit Hill for the way he’s handled this head-to-head loss at the hands of his former franchise. There have been no excuses or explanations — just public jokes and an admission of defeat.

Chiefs DBs L’Jarius Sneed & Justin Reid Praise Tyreek Hill for ‘Having Fun’ With Video

Hill probably gained the respect of one or two fans with his reply, but two members of the Chiefs also appreciated his sense of humor.

The first to comment on his reaction was none other than Sneed. “You funny ah for this brah 😂😂,” the veteran cornerback said.

Not long after, safety Justin Reid praised Hill as well, stating: “Love that you having fun with this bro. You’re a beast ✊🏾💯.”

Hill has talked a lot of trash since taking his talents to South Beach, but he’s often explained that he’s not doing it maliciously. At the end of the day, the playmaker just seems to enjoy drumming up some excitement on social media — even if he’s viewed as a villain because of it.

The Chiefs have now gotten the better of Hill and the Dolphins twice since this trade. They are not scheduled to face Miami in 2024, barring another playoff matchup.

Chiefs Could Lose L’Jarius Sneed in 2024 Free Agency

Kansas City must pay Sneed in order to keep him this spring, and that could be a pricey proposition.

Spotrac currently projects a contract of four years, $47.393 million and change for the versatile CB. That would yield an average annual salary up over $11.8 million.

The Chiefs can certainly afford that with over $31 million in projected cap space, but they also have to worry about retaining Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Willie Gay on the defensive side among others. Not to mention, KC must address the wide receiver position — and potentially — add another offensive tackle.

As usual, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach might have to get creative to reshape this roster in 2024. In the past, KC has allowed free agents like Charvarius Ward and Juan Thornhill to walk for big paydays on the defensive side.

That could be the end result when it comes to Sneed — but Chiefs Kingdom won’t like it if it is. The shutdown corner has become a fan favorite of Kansas City, and locking up superstars like Hill has only added to his prestige.

“We went out there, put hands on guys, do what we do and slow them down,” Sneed told FOX 4 KC’s Harold Kuntz after the Wild Card win. That’s the type of warrior that Veach should find a way to keep.