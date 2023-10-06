Tyreek Hill Questions Chiefs Super Bowl Victory After Similar Occurrence

Tyreek Hill just could not help himself on the latest edition of his podcast, “It Needed to Be Said,” implying that the Kansas City Chiefs are in cahoots with the NFL.

“But before we get off of [this topic] … I will say this,” Hill jumped in after discussing Rodney Harrison’s treatment of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during the Sunday Night Football postgame show. “I think that the Chiefs and Jets, that last penalty called on Sauce Gardner was, it was a 50-50, that’s all I’m going to say.”

It wasn’t all he had to say, however, despite his words. Hill went on: “It was a rough one. Now, I saw the interview that Pat [Mahomes] did, he was like — Sauce was grabbing him at 15 yards. Then I seen what Sauce said — I only grabbed him at seven [yards and] the receiver ran into me. It was a 50-50.”

“When the game [is] on the line, you’ve gotta let the players play,” Hill finally weighed in, voicing: “It’s a good game. It’s a good game, cause the Chiefs they got saved like that last year for real though, [with] the [Philadelphia] Eagles in the Super Bowl, for real though. If we’re being for real. Then they come back and get saved during the Jets game.”

Chiefs fans might remember that Hill did complain about the game-winning Super Bowl hold on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry in real time, posting about it on X (formerly Twitter).

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Jokes That Taylor Swift’s Relationship With Travis Kelce Has Something to Do With NFL Officiating of Chiefs Games

It didn’t end there. After referencing last year’s championship once again, Hill brought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce into the mix.

“Maybe because Taylor Swift was in the building. I don’t know what’s going on,” Hill joked with a smirk. “Hey! Whatever Kelce [is] doing, I know you’re helping out the NFL but hey… hey Kelce.”

The former KC teammate of Kelce then invited him on his podcast. “You gotta come on the podcast and say something [about Swift and the NFL],” Hill continued as his co-host laughed in the background. “It needed to be said. I don’t know what’s going on.”

The league did take some heat for changing their X account’s bio after the Chiefs Sunday night victory over the Jets. It read: “Chiefs are 2-0 as swifties.”

Later, the NFL released a statement to People magazine on the issue, which stated:

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally. The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport. The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Credits Chiefs’ Chris Jones for Not Piling on Zach Wilson After the Game

One thing Hill did support on his podcast — from a Chiefs perspective — was Chris Jones’ handling of the aforementioned Harrison-Wilson situation after the game.

“It was just crazy, like when I heard it and I seen it — and I’m glad that my boy Chris Jones avoided it — it’s just something that you don’t do man,” Hill noted in reference to Harrison calling Wilson’s film “garbage.”

This is somewhat surprising, being that Hill and Jones have been beefing on social media all offseason. In the latest interaction, the Chiefs star defender ripped into the Dolphins wideout on the Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast.

“Listen, Tyreek weigh a buck eighty — probably a buck forty,” Jones said. “Honestly, Tyreek is just too small, man. I would f****ing pluck Tyreek and he will fall over bro. You better stick to catching the ball bro. I don’t think you wanna get in the trenches.”

Jones later chalked the beef up as Hill being “very competitive” and having “little man syndrome.”