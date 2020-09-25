Koeman Facing Choice Between Dembele, Trincao & Ansu Fati

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has a selection headache ahead of his team’s first La Liga game of the season on Sunday against Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

The Dutch coach has a wealth of options to choose from and needs to decide which of Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, and new signing Francisco Trincao features in attack.

Captain Lionel Messi and striker Antoine Griezmann are guaranteed starters, while Martin Braithwaite is out injured and Luis Suarez has left for Atletico Madrid.

All of which means there is just one space left in Koeman’s starting XI for Sunday’s match, according to Sport’s Juan Manuel Diaz.

Ansu Fati Ready To Make An Impact

Teenager Fati is the favorite to feature against Villarreal. The 17-year-old started Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Elche in the Joan Gamper Trophy and has been tipped to keep his place in the team.

A start would cap a fine week for the teenager. He has been officially promoted to the first-team squad for 2020-21, handed the No. 22 shirt, and an increased buyout clause of €400 million ($466m).

Fati has spoken of his happiness and excitement about becoming part of the senior side after a spectacular breakthrough season in 2019-20.

“It’s a dream come true for any kid that comes from La Masia. I am really happy. My family are too. And now I have to continue working like always to keep on improving. “I am really excited. I want to improve day by day and learn from my team-mates. Every season is a test at Barca and I want to overcome this challenge.”

Dembele Looking Sharp In Training

Yet Fati will face serious competition from new signing Trincao and fit-again Dembele. The Frenchman has looked particularly sharp in training ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga opener.

Koeman is keen to turn Dembele’s career around after an injury-plagued time at Barcelona and has been “surprised” by the Frenchman in training since taking over.

However, the Dutch coach may also be unwilling to rush Dembele given his injury history. The Frenchman has not played competitively yet in 2020 but did score five minutes into his comeback in a friendly against Nastic earlier in September.

