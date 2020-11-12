Kyrie Irving’s Godfather Rod Strickland Critiques Nets Season, PG’s Speed

In his first season with the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving averaged 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game in a season that was cut short by a shoulder impingement that required surgery.

Rod Strickland LIVELong-time NBA star Rod Strickland joins us LIVE to talk Lakers offseason moves & more! 👀 2020-11-10T22:32:43Z

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, Irving’s godfather, Rod Strickland, reflected on his godson’s season.

“His first game in there he put on a show,” he told me.

“But, I mean it’s just Ky being Ky. When he’s on the court, that’s Ky being Ky. Like he’s gonna – he has that embarrassment factor, you know? Some people can give you 30 and you might not…it’s a good 30 and you know, it’s like, ‘Wow he had 30.’ And then there’s that OTHER 30. That goddamn 30, you know what I mean? So you know, there’s not a whole lot of explanation to that. On the court he’s incredible; his talent, his scoring ability, his creativity…to be able to maneuver on the court the way he does I mean… it’s just special.”

An 80s and 90s NBA legend, Rod Strickland was the New York Knicks’ 19th pick in the 1988 NBA Draft out of DePaul University in Chicago. The NBA’s assists leader in 1998, Strickland averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists during stints with his hometown Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

Strickland was a terror on the basketball court. He went toe-to-toe with the greats like Michael Jordan.

He’s played against Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, was teammates with Chris Webber, Mitch Richmond and Rasheed Wallace.

He didn’t always get his just due in the NBA and arguably should have been an NBA All-Star during the 1997-98 NBA season when he put up 17.8 points and 10.5 apg. For those keeping score at home: during that season he also became only the 25th player in NBA history to record 10,000 points and 5,000 assists.

After Strickland retired, he got into coaching. He was an assistant at UCF, later became an assistant at both the University of Memphis and University of Kentucky.

Currently Strickland works in an executive role for the NBA’s G-League, but he still checks out Irving’s new digs in Brooklyn. He likes his speed too!

Some have compared their games.

Are they comparable?

Ask the pro!

“I think the speed is equal,” Strickland tells the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“Even like getting to the basket and finishing you know, those things can be compared. But I think – first of all, he shoots the ball way better than I could ever shoot with range and I was a mid-range shooter. But his ball-handling was different. You know, I reacted to the defense and could maneuver and get where I wanted to get to but, he just does it…differently. He’s able to – he’s almost able to play with you and then do what he wants to do. So I just think his skill level is unmatched. My skill level wasn’t his skill level but, I see some similarities and some things but, his skill level is. There was a time where people would be like, ‘Yeah. Y’all do play alike. He does play like you…’ And I used to stick my chest out and then when I saw when he got to Cleveland and I watched him play, I was like ‘Man don’t even say that!’ [laughs] It’s not even close, man. The things he does, I can only dream of doing. He’s different.”