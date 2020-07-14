Trent Brown Thought Raiders Were Making Change at QB This Offseason

As soon as it became apparent that Tom Brady would consider leaving the New England Patriots, the Las Vegas Raiders popped up as a potential suitor for his talents. The offseason was full of rumors about the future Hall of Famer donning the silver and black. Up until he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rumors connected Brady to the Raiders.

However, after he signed, it came out that Las Vegas might not have had too much interest in his services. A number of players for the Raiders came out in support of the idea. Trent Brown was one of them and he recently revealed that he thought his team was going to try and make a move.

“[The Buccaneers were] definitely a landing spot I didn’t think of beforehand,” Brown said on The Lefkoe Show. “I honestly thought we’d be going after him just because of all the stuff that was going on … after the fact, when you look at what they already had, it makes a whole lot of sense. They’ve got weapons everywhere.”

Brown played with Brady when the Patriots last won the Super Bowl, so it makes sense why he’d want to reunite. That said, Derek Carr is clearly the Raiders’ quarterback for 2020 and he probably isn’t too happy about his teammates aiming to make a change.

Brown Lifting Weights This Offseason

Prior to getting a massive contract from the Raiders last offseason, Brown wasn’t a household name. It didn’t take long for it to become apparent why the team gave him so much money. He ended the season with a Pro Bowl selection and his masterpiece was absolutely dominating former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack when the team played in England.

Brown is one of the largest men to ever play in the NFL. However, he revealed that he actually hasn’t lifted a lot of weights before.

“I wasn’t really big on lifting weights until this offseason,” Brown said. “I’m as strong as I’ve ever been right now . . . last year I dealt with a lot of small, nagging injuries. I ended the season on (injured reserve). I’ve been trying to focus on strengthening the small muscles. Me and my trainer have been going at it since the end of January.”

If Brown was able to dominate like he did last year without the added strength that weight lifting offers, he could be even better this season. Plus, this will be the first time he’s been in the same offense for more than one season.

“This is actually going to be the first time in my career being in the same system for a second time. I’ve had a different head coach every year, a different system, a different offense. It’s going to be special. The carryover is going to be crazy.”

New episode alert! Trent Brown — with one of the CLEANEST Twitter handles in the game @trent — chats with @AdamLefkoe about Gruden, the Raiders (his SB guarantee is not to be missed), and his experience with … gymnastics?!?

Best Offensive Line in the League?

As of now, it looks like the Raiders will be bringing back their entire starting offensive line from last season. Consider they had one of the best in the NFL, that’s a really good sign. The team faced a lot of injuries on the offensive line last year but Brown has some bold thoughts about the unit if they can stay healthy.

“Even leading up to last year’ season I felt we had the best O-line in the league. I love our O-line coach. I love our O-line room. Rodney [Hudson] is the best center in the league. Hands down, without a doubt. … Considering we had the best run game in the league, we were seeing eight-man fronts every week … just having the weapons we added in the draft and free agency, it’s about to be scary.”

If Kolton Miller continues to improve, the Raiders have no weak links on their offensive line. It’s not a stretch at all to say they have the best offensive line in the NFL.

