Raiders Cut Ties With Fan Favorite to Save $8 Million in Salary Cap

It’s been a quick fall from grace for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. After making the Pro Bowl in 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders gave him a two-year, $32 million contract extension the following offseason

Unfortunately for Renfrow, he didn’t do enough on the field to justify the contract in 2024 and the Raiders are releasing him, per a March 13 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders will release WR Hunter Renfrow when the new league year begins later today, source said, as he was to count $13.7M against the cap. Renfrow, along with QB Jimmy Garoppolo, will both be free agents. pic.twitter.com/ps7AaFXb1x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024

Renfrow has become a fan favorite among the Raiders fan base in recent years. He had over 600 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons but couldn’t keep up the production the last two years. He had 330 yards in 2022 and 255 in 2023.

The Raiders couldn’t justify dedicating $13.7 million in salary cap space to a player like that. By releasing Renfrow, the team opens up $8.2 million in salary cap space that they can use to sign free agents. With the wide receiver getting cut and running back Josh Jacobs signing with the Green Bay Packers, defensive end Maxx Crosby is now the only remaining player from the Raiders’ 2019 draft class. The team has not done a good job of retaining homegrown talent for several years now and that’s something new general manager Tom Telesco has to change.

Where Could Hunter Renfrow Play?

Hunter Renfrow’s stock is going to be a lot lower than it was a couple of years ago. The Raiders attempted to trade him during the season but couldn’t find any suitors. Now that he’s a free agent, there should be some interest in him at a low price.

The New Orleans Saints are the obvious fit for Renfrow. He’d be able to reunite with quarterback Derek Carr and fellow 2019 draftee Foster Moreau. There’s also the rumor that former head coach Jon Gruden is now a consultant for the Saints and Renfrow had his best years in the coach’s offense.

If New Orleans isn’t interested, the Green Bay Packers could be interesting. They have a very young wide receiver corps and could use a savvy veteran like Renfrow. Plus, special teams coach Rich Bisaccia is still in Green Bay and he was a big fan of Renfrow. The wide receiver had his best year when Biscaccia took over as interim head coach. Renfrow is still only 28 and has been a Pro Bowler before. He’ll land with a team at some point this offseason.

How Will Las Vegas Raiders Replace Hunter Renfrow?

Losing Hunter Renfrow won’t be much of a blow to the Raiders offense. He wasn’t part of the gameplan for many games last season. Plus, the Raiders have a few wide receivers who can operate in the slot. Jakobi Meyers has a lot of experience there and Davante Adams is very effective in the slot.

Tre Tucker could also be an option there. The Raiders may also consider adding another wide receiver or two now that Renfrow is off the books. It’s certainly not a big need but losing him causes the team to have less depth. It’s not likely the team will use a valuable pick in the draft on a wide receiver so they could look to sign an option in free agency. Tyler Boyd could be an option.