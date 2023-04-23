LeBron James Issues Statement on Dillon Brooks Ejection in Lakers’ Game 3 Win

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers took home a crucial win in Game 3 of their series against the Memphis Grizzlies. After dropping Game 2 to the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies, they bounced back in a big way despite Morant being back in the lineup.

The Lakers were dominant from the jump, and despite the Grizzlies’ late-game surge, they managed to hold on. However, the highlight (or lowlight) of the game was when Dillon Brooks was ejected for a low blow on LeBron James. After the game, James spoke about the incident.

“Just focusing on the game plan. There was a lot of game left to be played when that incident happened, so I just tried to get up, protect my crown jewels, and move on to the next play,” James said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “And I was able to go–I think I knocked, what, one out of two free throws? Or maybe both. I don’t remember.”

James put up some great numbers in the Lakers’ win over the Grizzlies. He ended the night with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. The superstar forward shot 10-of-20 from the field.

As for Brooks, he struggled mightily before he was tossed for the Flagrant 2 foul on James. The Grizzlies win finished the game with seven points, two rebounds, and one steal. He shot just 3-of-13 from the floor and 1-of-5 from behind the three-point line.

Dillon Brooks Disrespects Lakers’ LeBron James

Classic Dillon Brooks on his confrontation with LeBron James: “I don’t care. He’s old. … I poke bears. I don’t respect someone until he gives me 40.” And Brooks had plenty more to say. pic.twitter.com/uWLONrubPZ — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 20, 2023

The incident came shortly after Brooks decided to disrespect James after the Grizzlies’ Game 2 victory.

“I don’t care, he’s old,” Brooks said. “I was expecting him to (talk trash), Game 4, Game 5. I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40 (points). He’s not at the same level as he was when he was in Cleveland and winning championships in Miami. I wish I got to see that. I mean, it would have been a harder, harder task (to guard him). He’s a special player. … These special players, they want to play in space, they want to not be touched … but when you get to the playoffs and bumps are allowed and stuff like that, it wears on him. Just wear and tear on him throughout a seven-game series and see if he can take it, see if he wants to play the one-on-one battle, or if he wants to be out on the sideline.”

Meanwhile, James responded by refusing to comment on the matter. Instead, he decided to keep his focus on Game 3–and it worked.

“Tomorrow is going to be a great game,” James said. “I’m not here for the bulls**t. I’m ready to play, and that’s it.”

After generally side stepping questions about Dillon Brooks’ comments, LeBron James cut off his media availability with a simple message. pic.twitter.com/yVcWNWf5g4 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2023

Rui Hachimura Defends Lakers’ LeBron James

In addition, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura had some strong words for Brooks after his comments. He called out Brooks and defended James.

“That’s all they can do,” said Hachimura. “They’re a young team. They want to talk. We don’t care.”

Rui Hachimura on Dillon Brooks’ comments: “That’s all they can do. They’re a young team. They want to talk. We don’t care.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 21, 2023

In the end, the Lakers got the last laugh, as Brooks was ejected in Game 3 and LA earned the win.