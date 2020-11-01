Lakers’ LeBron James Throws Shade at ‘Anonymous’ Critics

While some may not like it very much, Klutch Sports has become a major player in the agent business. Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis and more all showed up to the pro day of rookies Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Maxey, who will both be represented by the agency. However, the display of having a bunch of the Klutch Sports clients at the pro day and making a big display of the whole thing didn’t sit well with some agent.

Per Marc Berman of the New York Post, there are agents who weren’t happy with the pro day:

According to a source, some agents were unhappy with the setup, feeling it was unwarranted exposure for Paul’s clients, but the NBA let it go on.

This comes not long after an anonymous agent went on the assault against Klutch Sports and made a lot of concerning claims. Not one to ignore criticism, LeBron took a not so subtle shot at the anonymous agents with an Instagram post. In the post, LeBron put up a picture of Kltuch Sports and wrote “anonymous these *peanuts emoji*.”

Klutch Sports Isn’t Going Anywhere

Whether or not these anonymous agents’ criticisms of Klutch Sports are warranted remains to be seen. It’s still a relatively new agency so a lot can happen. However, Klutch is likely here to stay. They’ve been scooping up big-name clients and already have two of the biggest stars in the entire league.

The appeal of Klutch is obvious. They’ve got big stars and sharing an agent with LeBron is a big deal. He’s the biggest name in the sport and being associated with him is never a bad idea. There are obvious reasons why other agents would be irritated with Klutch Sports as they’ve taken some really big names off the market.

LeBron Almost Left the NBA Bubble

In other LeBron news, the superstar recently got very candid after almost leaving the bubble in Orlando. After the shooting of Jacob Blake, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott one of their playoff games which led to every playoff game getting postponed. Things got really heated as the Lakers and Clippers considered calling a quits on the bubble.

“Milwaukee was playing Orlando that day and then I believe OKC and Houston for the next game and then our game was the last game I think it was just us verse Portland,” LeBron said on The Shop: Uninterrupted. “So when Milwaukee did what they did, and rightfully so, we understood that there was no way that none of us can go on the floor. We stand as a brotherhood. We are a brotherhood in our league and we stood with the Milwaukee Bucks and what they wanted to do.”

It looked as if there was a real shot that players would decide to not continue playing but things changed after LeBron reached out to former President Barack Obama.

“But there was a time that we wanted to leave too, the Lakers and myself included,” he said. “We were ready to leave and we were trying to figure out if we leave or if we stay, what is our plan? What is our call to action? I am lucky enough to have a friend in the 44th president that allowed me and allowed [Chris Paul] to get on the phone with him and get guidance.”

