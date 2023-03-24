Suns Coach Unleashes Furious Rant After Being Beaten by Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers need to be at the top of their game heading into the final stretch of their season. They were one of the worst teams in the league for a large part of the beginning of the season, but their trade deadline deals have catapulted them into a much better position.

On Wednesday night, they took down the Phoenix Suns in a top-notch performance. However, the free throw differential was obscene. After the game, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a fiery rant about the free throw disparity.

“I can sit here and rant and rave about what I feel like is not a fair whistle,” Williams said via the Jump View YouTube channel. “It’s just not. Forty-six free throws. We’re attacking the rim. I’m getting explanations about we’re taking too many jump shots, midrange jump shots. We’re playing a physical game. They had 27 free throws in the first half. They end up with 46. When do you see a game with 46 free throws for one team? Like, that’s just not right. I don’t care how you slice it. It’s happening to us too much. Other teams are reaching, other teams are hitting, and we’re not getting the same call, and I’m tired of it. It’s old. Fort-six to 20 free throws with Devin Booker on our team. He gets 12. I mean, our bench had no free throws. It’s just- I’m over it. Been talking about the same thing for a while. Doesn’t matter what team it is. I’m tired of talking about free throws. Our guys have to do their job. We understand that, but that’s a huge disparity. 46 free throws, and I’ll say it again, 46 to 20. That’s it. That’s all I gotta say.”

Booker earned 12 free throws, Josh Okogie got six, and Bismack Biyombo shot two. That’s all Phoenix got. Meanwhile, seven different Lakers players got to the line, five of which shot five or more free throws. Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis both earned double-digit free-throw attempts.

Anthony Davis Praises Jarred Vanderbilt’s Defense

In addition, after the game, Davis showed love to Jarred Vanderbilt for the defense he played on Booker.

“Defensively, I think we were really good,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We had some slip-ups, but for the most part, I think we did a good job defensively. Vando [Vanderbilt] did a good job on Book. Just making it tough for him. He made some tough shots. Austin was on him. Dennis[was, too]. Just making it tough on him all night. Nothing really easy. Rebound the basketball, and just playing free. Having fun. So, a lot of guys played well [and] stepped up. It’s a big win for us for sure.”

Austin Reaves Sounds Off on Darvin Ham

Meanwhile, Reaves spoke about the moment head coach Darvin Ham told him that he would be starting against the Suns.

“He pulled me aside yesterday after practice and told me that I would be starting,” Reaves said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “But for me, it’s truly the same mindset going into every game, and it’s win. At all costs, win. And that’s all that really matters. So, there’s not much different starting [or] not starting. For me, it’s really just go out and play basketball the way that I always have and the way that I love.”