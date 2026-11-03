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Bryce James Injury Trends, But LeBron’s Son’s Arizona Debut Has Different Explanation

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LeBron James' son
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LeBron James' son, Bryce James, declined to speak to the media during the Final Four.

Bryce James finally got to play in a regular season college basketball game on Monday night.

He and his Arizona Wildcats took the floor to open the season against the UCLA Bruins, and LeBron James‘ younger son started the game for Arizona. Bryce had redshirted his first year on campus, not playing a single second, so this was a big milestone for him.

Bryce didn’t end up playing much, though, which likely led to plenty of confusion for fans.

The explanation appears to be both simple and complex, and we’ll break it down here.

Did Bryce James Get Hurt?

No, there’s nothing to suggest that Bryce James got hurt on Monday night.

Some fans were searching Google to see if there had been an injury, but that was because Bryce’s playing time essentially vanished.

Bryce James Debut Stats

Michigan v Arizona
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Bryce James #6 of the Arizona Wildcats warms up during half time against the Michigan Wolverines in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bryce James played just six minutes in his college basketball debut despite starting the game.

He was 0-for-3 from the floor, including 0-for-2 from 3-point range.

Bryce had one assist. That was his lone stat.

He played the first 3 minutes and 8 seconds of the first half, the last 32 seconds of the first half, and the first 2 minutes and 39 seconds of the second half.

Why Bryce James Played 6 Minutes, Didn’t Score

There likely is still a deeper explanation for this, but the reality is that Arizona’s exhibition games showed us this was coming.

The Wildcats played three exhibition games in the preseason, and Bryce started all three. But in none of them did he see substantial minutes, or anything close to the minutes received by the other starters.

It appears Arizona has decided Bryce should be in the starting lineup — whether that’s due to a past agreement during his recruitment, or simply something about the energy he brings to start games — but that the Wildcats don’t see value in long stints on the floor yet for Bryce.

It’s still a notable feat for Bryce James, who is playing at one of the best programs in the country. The chance to start for the Wildcats can still be a springboard to better things down the road for Bryce.

For now, though, it looks like he may have some short nights at the office — out there to start, but not sticking around very long to influence how the game turns out.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Bryce James Injury Trends, But LeBron’s Son’s Arizona Debut Has Different Explanation

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