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Kentucky, Arizona Battle for 5-Star Recruit With Arkansas, USC

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LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 23: Mark Pope the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the exhibition at Rupp Arena on October 23, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a battle for one of the best recruits in the country.

Fittingly, they’re battling with some other Wildcats — the ones from Arizona.

Kentucky and Arizona are two of the top-four teams remaining in the running for a five-star recruit who’s currently a senior in high school.

That recruit: Adan Diggs.

Some recruiting services rank Diggs as a top-five recruit in the Class of 2027. Others have him just in the top-10. Either way, he’s clearly a potential college football star.

Adan Diggs Final 4

Diggs has named his final four programs in his recruitment.

Kentucky is one of them.

Arizona is another.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and USC Trojans remain in the picture, too.

Diggs also had offers from Alabama, BYU, Duke, Houston, Kansas, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, UCLA, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Villanova and a bunch of others.

What to Know About Adan Diggs

247 Sports wrote a long evaluation of Diggs through its director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein.

“Diggs is one of the more naturally gifted two-way prospects in the national class,” Finkelstein writes. “He put up 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks in the EYBL, and yet what’s glaring is still how much potential he has to keep improving. Physically, he has solid size for a combo-guard, good length (6-foot-7 wingspan), and an emerging power body. He’s a good, not great, vertical athlete, who is better when he can elevate off two, and also a fluid mover. He’s a very talented defender, both on and off the ball. He has some versatility, but can also impact the game around the rim. He’s athletic and competitive on the glass (6.1 per game in EYBL) and capable of being the weakside low-man and even challenging plays at the rim.”

Finkelstein goes on to write that Diggs is a three-level scorer who has “long-term potential as an initiator.”

Diggs is listed at 6-foot-4 and plays at Millennium in Goodyear, Arizona.

And one college program is going to get an incredible talent.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Kentucky, Arizona Battle for 5-Star Recruit With Arkansas, USC

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