Kentucky, Arizona Battle for 5-Star Recruit With Arkansas, USC

The Kentucky Wildcats are in a battle for one of the best recruits in the country.

Fittingly, they’re battling with some other Wildcats — the ones from Arizona.

Kentucky and Arizona are two of the top-four teams remaining in the running for a five-star recruit who’s currently a senior in high school.

That recruit: Adan Diggs.

Some recruiting services rank Diggs as a top-five recruit in the Class of 2027. Others have him just in the top-10. Either way, he’s clearly a potential college football star.

Adan Diggs Final 4

Diggs has named his final four programs in his recruitment.

Kentucky is one of them.

Arizona is another.

The Arkansas Razorbacks and USC Trojans remain in the picture, too.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Adan Diggs is down to four schools, he tells @Rivals: Arkansas, Arizona, Kentucky, & USC The 6-foot-4 shooting guard, who is a top-5 overall recruit in the 2027 class, says he’s targeting a mid-November commitment. https://t.co/yvebmZcPBW https://t.co/Ahx95PKRQG — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) October 27, 2026

Diggs also had offers from Alabama, BYU, Duke, Houston, Kansas, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon, Texas, UCLA, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Villanova and a bunch of others.

What to Know About Adan Diggs

247 Sports wrote a long evaluation of Diggs through its director of scouting, Adam Finkelstein.

“Diggs is one of the more naturally gifted two-way prospects in the national class,” Finkelstein writes. “He put up 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks in the EYBL, and yet what’s glaring is still how much potential he has to keep improving. Physically, he has solid size for a combo-guard, good length (6-foot-7 wingspan), and an emerging power body. He’s a good, not great, vertical athlete, who is better when he can elevate off two, and also a fluid mover. He’s a very talented defender, both on and off the ball. He has some versatility, but can also impact the game around the rim. He’s athletic and competitive on the glass (6.1 per game in EYBL) and capable of being the weakside low-man and even challenging plays at the rim.”

Finkelstein goes on to write that Diggs is a three-level scorer who has “long-term potential as an initiator.”

Diggs is listed at 6-foot-4 and plays at Millennium in Goodyear, Arizona.

And one college program is going to get an incredible talent.