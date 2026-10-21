Duke Dominates First Half against #8 Tennessee

Duke at half is currently up 54-30 against #8 Tennessee. They dominated the first half from start to finish, including a 15-0 run after it was tied 2-2. The Blue Devils have looked like the much better team. Tennessee attempted a run late in the half but couldn’t get closer than 20 points. If the second half is anything like the first, then Duke is heading into the regular season looking scary.

Duke Dominates Defensively

Getty DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 20: Patrick Ngongba II #21 of the Duke Blue Devils rebounds the ball while defended by Miles Rubin #25 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half of the game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 20, 2026 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Duke’s defense looks scary, with the height and length of the Blue Devils giving Tennessee problems. The Blue Devils started two centers with three guards. The speed and quickness of the guards kept constant pressure on the Volunteers’ guards. If they got by, they had to meet the twin towers in the paint.

The defense of Duke is looking like it has a chance to be the best defense in the country. They constantly smother everyone and don’t allow anyone near the rim. Not only are they dominating defensively, but they’re doing this to the No. 8-ranked team.

Improved Offense

Getty DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 20: Deron Rippey Jr. #3 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a three point basket during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 20, 2026 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Duke is looking like their offense is a little smoother than last year. They have better three-point shooters and more reliable players to kick out, too. John Blackwell, Sebastian Wilkins, and Deron Rippey Jr. are some of those players. This whole first half, they kept getting up the court and running with players filling the spots.

All 5 players in the starting lineup are capable or improved shooters. They have shown that they have a high IQ and already have good team chemistry. Even the bench unit came in and got right to work, knocking down threes. The players of Duke are putting constant pressure on Tennessee by attacking the paint and drawing fouls too. This offense looks much improved from last season.

Overall Assessment of Dukes Dominance

Getty DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 20: Dame Sarr #7 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks the ball during the first half of the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Cameron Indoor Stadium on October 20, 2026 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The first half of this game should give Duke the confidence to come out the same way in the second half. Every single player did what they needed to do. It’s only been one half of basketball, but this team showed how deep they are in the first half. This was an impressive half of basketball that was dominated on both ends by the Blue Devils. They need to keep the pressure on and not allow any runs by the #8 team in the country.