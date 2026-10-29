Duke Blue Devils Get 5-Star Recruit Commitment Over UNC, UConn

The Duke Blue Devils have made a habit of landing five-star college basketball recruits and turning them into stars.

Asa Montgomery has the chance to be the latest one.

Montgomery announced on Wednesday that he’s going to join the Blue Devils and play for head coach Jon Scheyer.

The other finalists in play where North Carolina, UConn, LSU and Georgia Tech.

Who is Asa Montgomery?

Montgomery is a 6-foot-7 small forward from the state of Georgia. He’s ranked as the No. 14 player in the country by 247 Sports, and he’s a 4-star recruit by their ranking system.

In the 247 Sports Composite, Montgomery is actually a 5-star recruit and ranked No. 8 nationally.

Montgomery played for AOT in the Nike EYCL circuit over the summer in AAU ball and averaged 27.9 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.4 steals per game during that competition.

He then played for the Team USA group at the 2026 FIBA U17 World Cup where they won gold.

“His overall improvement and versatility has stood out,” ESPN’s Paul Biancardi told college basketball reporter Adam Zagoria. “He plays with confidence and humility. Offensively, he has demonstrated the ability to knock down a three-point shot, then get behind the defense for a back door layup on the next possession. He shows defensive ability guarding his man and has the versatility to switch onto both bigger and smaller players. Montgomery proved he can excel in a vital supporting role on a winning team, helping the USA win gold in FIBA U17 World Cup.”

Montgomery had gone through a whole cycle of visits to arrive at his decision. He went to LSU first, then the potential local option Georgia Tech. After that, he stopped in to see UConn and head coach Dan Hurley. Montgomery went to UNC after that.

His official visit to Duke was on Oct. 2. Given that he’s a high school senior, it was fair to expect a commitment to come pretty quickly, one way or the other.

And less than a month after Montgomery visited Duke, he had chosen the Blue Devils as his upcoming college basketball destination.

Duke 2027 Commits

Montgomery becomes the third commitment in Duke’s 2027 college basketball recruiting class.

The Blue Devils already have a commitment from Luke Paul, a guard from Australia.

They also have Kager Knueppel committed. He’s the younger brother of former Duke star Kon Knueppel. Kager is much taller and has developed into one of the top recruits in his class.