Former Duke Star Kyle Singler Sparks Concern With New Instagram Videos

Former Duke Blue Devils basketball star Kyle Singler is back on social media with another series of unusual messages, discussing government interference, social divisions and his plans to bring people together through art.

Singler, who helped lead Duke to the 2010 national championship, posted multiple videos to his Instagram account in October, delivering lengthy remarks about his experiences since retiring from professional basketball.

One video featured pointed accusations about government interference, while another focused on creativity, personal freedom and his desire to organize an art exhibit.

The latest posts come a little over a month after Singler made headlines in August for accusing former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski of abandoning him during a difficult period.

Kyle Singler Speaks About Government, Society in New Videos

In one of the videos, Singler discussed what he believes are serious problems with modern society, including a lack of meaningful communication between people.

“Just because it’s an important topic for me doesn’t mean nothing’s wrong with me,” Singler said early in the recording, apparently anticipating how viewers might interpret his remarks.

He went on to criticize social divisions and what he perceives as widespread prejudice and discrimination, particularly in Oklahoma.

Singler also made more pointed comments about the government.

“Our government’s [expletive] with us,” he said, urging viewers to pay attention to the news and share information with others.

The former NBA forward expressed frustration with people who refuse to engage in conversations about controversial subjects.

“Quit taking things personal when people have a different opinion and you’re going to want to talk about it. Talk about it,” Singler said.

His comments eventually turned toward a project he hopes will create opportunities for people to gather and discuss their differences.

He described wanting to establish a center where people can come together, communicate and work through disagreements.

Another video offered a more detailed explanation of his interest in the arts.

“I’m going do a little art exhibit of my art and mix kind of what I’m trying to talk about with people,” Singler said.

He described the transition away from basketball as a major personal change and said he had spent much of the past five years trying to better understand himself and the world around him.

Singler also encouraged people to embrace their individuality and creative instincts.

“People need to be more free in their ability to live,” he said. “Know that again you are your own artist and you can create whatever you want.”

He added a warning against violence: “Don’t create warfare though.”

The videos contain a mixture of personal reflections, social commentary and unsubstantiated assertions about government activity. His comments alone do not establish anything about his medical condition or current well-being.

Kyle Singler Previously Called Out Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski

The new videos follow another widely publicized series of Instagram posts from August 2026.

In those recordings, Singler made allegations about former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, claiming the Hall of Famer had failed to respond when he reached out for help.

“I’ve reached out to coach and everybody has turned the other way,” Singler said in one video, according to reporting by TMZ and the New York Post.

Singler also made allegations about his personal safety, living situation and finances. Those claims were not independently established by the reports.

The August videos were not the first time his social media activity attracted national attention.

In November 2024, Singler published a series of messages in which he said he feared for his life and felt mistreated.

Those posts prompted several prominent basketball figures to publicly offer support.

Kevin Love, a longtime friend of Singler’s, urged members of the NBA and Duke communities to reach out to the former Blue Devils standout.

Former NBA teammates and players, including Andre Drummond and Isaiah Thomas, also sent supportive messages.

The National Basketball Players Association subsequently confirmed it had contacted Singler’s family and offered assistance.

No comparable new response from Duke, Krzyzewski or the players association has been independently confirmed in connection with the October videos.

Kyle Singler Was a Star on Duke’s 2010 National Championship Team

For longtime Duke fans, Singler remains one of the defining players of the program’s late-2000s era under Krzyzewski.

He played four seasons with the Blue Devils from 2007 to 2011 and helped deliver the program’s fourth national championship in 2010.

Singler was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring 21 points against West Virginia in the national semifinals and 19 against Butler in Duke’s 61-59 championship victory.

He finished his college career with 2,392 points, ranking fourth on Duke’s all-time scoring list at the time of his departure.

The Detroit Pistons selected Singler with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. He subsequently played for Detroit and the Oklahoma City Thunder before continuing his professional career overseas.

Now 38, Singler has increasingly used social media to discuss his life after basketball.

His newest videos outline aspirations involving art and community engagement, even as some of his other remarks echo themes from the posts that generated concern in 2024 and August 2026.