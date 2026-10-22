Duke Predicted To Beat UNC, LSU For 5-Star Recruit Commitment

The Duke Blue Devils are a formidable foe in recruiting battles.

The latest pursuit they’re on looks like it could go the way of Jon Scheyer and his staff.

The recruit is Asa Montgomery.

Montgomery is a 6-foot-7 small forward from the state of Georgia. He’s ranked as the No. 14 player in the country by 247 Sports, and he’s a 4-star recruit by their ranking system.

In the 247 Sports Composite, Montgomery is actually a 5-star recruit and ranked No. 8 nationally.

And the latest buzz is lining up Montgomery to end up at Duke.

Duke Predicted To Get Asa Montgomery

The 247 Sports recruiting system has an opportunity for experts to pull in what they call Crystal Ball Predictions for recruits.

Essentially, when one of the site’s analysts is confident that a player is going to choose a school, even before the recruit has actually done so, the analyst can put in a specific school prediction.

247 Sports has four predictions in the Crystal Ball system for Montgomery. All four have predicted that he’ll go to Duke, with the two most recent predictions being made on Oct. 15.

Given that Montgomery is in the Class of 2027, it makes sense that his recruitment would be getting narrowed down, and it sure seems like the buzz is pointing toward Duke.

Asa Montgomery Finalists

Montgomery took five official visits during his recruitment, which we can use to glean some insight.

His first official visit was to LSU, which 247 Sports lists as having “Warm” interest as of Oct. 22.

Montgomery then visited Georgia Tech, his potential local option.

From there, he visited UConn and head coach Dan Hurley.

Montgomery’s penultimate visit was to the University of North Carolina.

He finished his visit circuit by going to Duke on Oct. 2 for his official.

Given that the predictions have rolled in over the couple weeks following that Blue Devils visit, it’s certainly easy to believe that Montgomery would indeed go in that direction.

Duke has done a great job in recent years of bringing in talented freshmen and developing them quickly into solid college basketball players and then often directly into NBA players as one-and-dones.

Montgomery has the type of talent to potentially be a one-and-done if things click right, and recruits have a tendency to click right when they go to Duke.

Scheyer and his staff still have to close the deal here, but it’s a potentially exciting get for the Blue Devils if they can get Montgomery’s recruitment across the finish line.