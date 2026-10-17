Michigan Basketball: Elliot Cadeau Erupts for 26 Second-Half Points

Michigan Basketball is off to a good start after beating Oregon State 98-93 in an exhibition game. Elliot Cadeau had just 1 point at halftime but then erupted for 26 points in the second half. Not only did he score 27 points, but he also added eight assists. This is just the type of play that the Wolverines will need this season from their point guard.

Michigan Basketball: The Tale of Two Halves

Getty ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 11: Elliot Cadeau #3 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket against Sencire Harris #32 of the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the first half of an exhibition game at Crisler Arena on October 11, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cadeau only attempted two shots in the first half of the game not looking very aggressive. He had four assists, looking to find his teammates. In the second half, Cadeau was a whole different player. He took 14 shots and made 7 of them.

Cadeau was way more aggressive after halftime and gave Michigan what they needed. This was a close game through all 40 minutes. The Wolverines needed every single point from Cadeau. Every time it looked like the Beavers were threatening to make a run, Cadeau had an answer.

Cadeau’s Scoring Adds Pressure to the Opposition

If you’ve watched Cadeau the last few years, then you know he is a playmaker. He has always been a true point guard and a pass first player. When he scores, however, it makes defenses have to play differently. He has the ability to add more pressure to the defense and create openings for his teammates.

He has been known to get too passive at times, and defenses have backed off of him. If he could become a consistent scorer, then it would elevate Michigan even more. This year, without Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Aday Mara, they will need Cadeau to be way more aggressive.

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 06: Elliot Cadeau #3 celebrates as Aday Mara #15 of the Michigan Wolverines looks on during the first half of a game against the UConn Huskies in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One Exhibition Game Isn’t Everything

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 06: Elliot Cadeau #3 of the Michigan Wolverines takes the ball out during the first half of a game against the UConn Huskies in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This one exhibition game isn’t a sign that Cadeau will have a breakout season scoring wise. This doesn’t mean he is going to be averaging upwards of 20 points. What this does show is how Michigan will need him to be more aggressively scoring this season.

This game showed how good the Wolverines could be if Cadeau is looking for his own shot. He can still be the playmaker everyone knows he is. While playmaking he will need to look for his own shots. He showed in this game that he is a capable scorer.

If Cadeau could become more of a scorer then he’s been in the past, the sky is the limit for Michigan. Coming off of a championship last season, they will be looking for offensive production. They will need to fill the scoring void of the players that got drafted. Cadeau is more than capable of providing offense.