Aday Mara Sends Spurs, Victor Wembanyama Into Discomfort With Viral Highlight

The Oklahoma City Thunder swooped up Aday Mara from the Michigan Wolverines for a clear reason. Countering the rising behemoth Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs rose at the forefront.

Safe to say, Mara answered that bell greatly with violent intent. And went viral for the moment that sprouted across the web.

Aday Mara Block Turns Heads

Wemby snatched the soul out of the Thunder one year ago in his NBA Playoffs debut. OKC had no one, not even Chet Holmgren, who could bottle the 7-foot-5 monster.

So that’s why Mara arrived via the June draft. Now OKC got a glimpse of Mara’s potential against Wemby and the Spurs moving forward thanks to this block.

The national champion timed his jump just right and swatted the dunk attempt with his left hand, considered his off hand. Mara had no time to gloat about the viscous block, though.

Then he hustled down the other end of the floor and finished off the alley oop, capping off that dominating sequence. But Mara’s block fired off immediate social media reactions.

Notable Reactions for Aday Mara Thunder Debut

So Mara fired off hefty praise via the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

“This kid is legit,” posted Legion Hoops on the site.

“OKC got even BETTER with Mara, and they drafted him for these reasons,” added the account Courtside Buzz.

Mara’s debut impressed NBA insider for ClutchPoints Brett Siegel too.

“Aday Mara stuffs Wembanyama on one end and then gets the basket at the other. The perfect complementary big man next to Chet Holmgren in OKC’s frontcourt,” Siegel posted. “It’s amazing that teams in the NBA let the Thunder get Aday Mara. Just an insanely skilled and high-IQ center who will be a factor for this title contender for the next decade.”

How Aday Mara can Impact Future Thunder vs. Spurs Matchups

OKC needed a “Wemby stopper” after watching the French talent dominate the Thunder last season. This Thunder team knows all roads to the Western Conference title now goes through Wembanyama and San Antonio.

So Mara looks like the perfect piece for future battles, as this OKC versus San Antonio rivalry intensifies moving forward. The Wolverines star can do more than counter Wemby with his hands and wingspan, though.

Mara brings deceptively fast feet on the floor and moves like a cornerback playing man coverage on the best wide receiver option. He’s unafraid to handle the low post dirty work including playing through contact and grabbing rebounds. His former Michigan coach Dustin May trusted him to handle the rugged work for the champs.

Defense became his calling card for a Michigan team that relied more on Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson on the offensive end. Looks like OKC head coach Mark Daigneault, Holmgren, even two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will embrace the new Wemby counterattack and defensive stalwart Mara.