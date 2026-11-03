Michigan’s Moustapha Thiam Update Answers What Happened, Why He Isn’t Playing

The Michigan Wolverines are opening their college basketball season — and their national title defense — on Monday night.

They’re taking on Oakland University, another school in the state of Michigan. The Wolverines have a lot of new players, and one debut was particularly anticipated: Moustapha Thiam.

Michigan fans will have to wait to see Thiam, though.

When they turned on the game, they saw that Thiam wasn’t playing. It was definitely a bummer not to have the big center out there.

Why Isn’t Moustapha Thiam Playing?

Thiam is out not due to injury but due to illness.

Moustapha Thiam out with the flu tonight, per BTN. U-M doesn’t have a ton of depth on the front court, would expect more minutes from Costello at the 4. https://t.co/IHDegtFlla — Tony Garcia | Detroit Free Press (@RealTonyGarcia) November 2, 2026

Waited all off season to watch Moustapha Thiam play tonight for Michigan and of course he’s sick🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

#GoBlue — Josh〽️ (@JHT728) November 2, 2026

It’s not clear exactly when illness might have popped up for Thiam, but it came at an unfortunate time for Michigan. Obviously, there are bigger games that Thiam could be missing, but sitting out the opener is no fun.

Moustapha Thiam Stats

Thiam, a native of Senegal, transferred to Michigan for this season.

He played his first college basketball season at UCF in 2024-25. He averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game there.

Thiam then went to Cincinnati for 2025-26 and averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

He stands 7-foot-2 and is clearly a game-changing player for the Wolverines.

But they’ll have to wait to see just how impactful he can be. Illness kept Thiam out of action in Monday’s opener.