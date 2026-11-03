Hi, Subscriber

Michigan’s Moustapha Thiam Update Answers What Happened, Why He Isn’t Playing

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 11: Moustapha Thiam #52 of the Michigan Wolverines plays against the Eastern Michigan Eagles during exhibition game at Crisler Arena on October 11, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Michigan Wolverines are opening their college basketball season — and their national title defense — on Monday night.

They’re taking on Oakland University, another school in the state of Michigan. The Wolverines have a lot of new players, and one debut was particularly anticipated: Moustapha Thiam.

Michigan fans will have to wait to see Thiam, though.

When they turned on the game, they saw that Thiam wasn’t playing. It was definitely a bummer not to have the big center out there.

Why Isn’t Moustapha Thiam Playing?

Thiam is out not due to injury but due to illness.

It’s not clear exactly when illness might have popped up for Thiam, but it came at an unfortunate time for Michigan. Obviously, there are bigger games that Thiam could be missing, but sitting out the opener is no fun.

Moustapha Thiam Stats

GettyLUBBOCK, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 24: Moustapha Thiam #52 of the Cincinnati Bearcats shoots the ball over Josiah Moseley #6 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half of the game at United Supermarkets Arena on February 24, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Thiam, a native of Senegal, transferred to Michigan for this season.

He played his first college basketball season at UCF in 2024-25. He averaged 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game there.

Thiam then went to Cincinnati for 2025-26 and averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

He stands 7-foot-2 and is clearly a game-changing player for the Wolverines.

But they’ll have to wait to see just how impactful he can be. Illness kept Thiam out of action in Monday’s opener.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Michigan’s Moustapha Thiam Update Answers What Happened, Why He Isn’t Playing

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Michigan News

More Heavy on Michigan News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x