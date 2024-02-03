‘Frontrunner’ Emerges for Dolphins’ Defensive Coordinator Position: Report

The Miami Dolphins could be narrowing in on a new defensive coordinator.

According to KPRC2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach and defensive line coach Anthony Weaver is “emerging as [a] Dolphins frontrunner and [is] expected to ultimately land [the] defensive coordinator job,” per his league sources.

Emerging as #Dolphins frontrunner and expected to ultimately land defensive coordinator job: #Ravens assistant head coach-defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, per league sources @KPRC2 Interviewed for head coaching jobs with #Commanders #Falcons — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 2, 2024

Wilson noted that Weaver interviewed for head coaching jobs with Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons, and he was also rumored as an in-house candidate for the Ravens defensive coordinator role vacated by new Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald. That Baltimore position eventually went to interior linebackers coach Zach Orr instead of Weaver.

Dolphins DC Candidate Anthony Weaver’s Resume Includes 1 Year of Coordinator Experience & Tons of Work With D-Line

According to his Ravens bio page, Weaver just concluded his 14th season as a coach and his 12th at the NFL level. That journey began with Florida and Urban Meyer in 2010, and then North Texas in 2011.

His first NFL position was with the New York Jets in 2012 — assistant defensive line coach under head coach Rex Ryan.

From there, Weaver worked for another Dolphins rival in 2013, joining the Buffalo Bills. As their defensive line coach, the franchise broke a franchise-record with 57 sacks, 43 of which came courtesy of his DL.

Weaver spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and another five with the Houston Texans before joining the Ravens staff. He coached the D-line throughout — a clear specialty throughout his career.

Notably working with J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney in Houston, Weaver helped “produce the NFL’s top-ranked defense (301.3 ypg) for the first time in franchise history” in 2016. Watt and Clowney also achieved Pro Bowl nods under Weaver’s tenure with the Texans.

Weaver only has one year of experience as a defensive coordinator. Houston promoted him into the role in 2020, and he wasn’t very successful statistically speaking.

The Texans defense ranked 30th in yards allowed that season, as well as 27th in points allowed and a league-worst 32nd in takeaways.

Finally, Weaver’s defensive line was very production over the past two years in Baltimore. The Ravens were able to field the “No. 1 rush defense (84.5 ypg) and No. 3 third-down defense (34.8%)” in 2021.

In 2022, the overall unit ranked “No. 3 in each scoring defense (18.5 ppg), run defense (92.1 ypg) and defensive red zone TD% (46.4), while finishing fourth on third down (34.9%).” Weaver has aided in the development of young Ravens standouts Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington.

Dolphins Must Act Fast as DC Candidates Continue to Take Jobs Elsewhere

In recent days, a number of potential Dolphins coordinator possibilities have dropped off the board.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that grandson of Don Shula, Chris Shula, would be promoted into the Los Angeles Rams DC role on February 1. Similarly, Bobby Babich was promoted up from linebackers coach to coordinator in Buffalo.

Fellow Ravens assistant Dennard Wilson (DBs coach) also took the position in Tennessee with the Titans, while popular veteran DC Leslie Frazier joined Macdonald’s new staff in Seattle as his assistant HC.

Lastly, Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero is expected to be retained despite the new coaching hire.

That leaves Miami to compete with remaining vacancies like the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants as the hot DC candidates around the league dry up fast. Of course, the Dolphins got off to a late start on the search due to the suddenness of Vic Fangio’s departure.