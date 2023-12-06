Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Explains Perceived Tua Tagovailoa Shade

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons took to social media on the evening of December 5 to clear up his viral comments regarding Miami Dolphins stars Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa.

“I truly believe I can be Tyreek Hill’s quarterback,” Parsons initially voiced on his Bleacher Report podcast, “The Edge.” He also said the same about San Francisco 49ers playmakers Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, seemingly discrediting both Tagovailoa and Niners QB Brock Purdy — two 2023 MVP candidates.

He preluded his bold take by saying, “I’m talking crazy right now.”

"I could be Tyreek's QB" Micah was talking crazy today 😆 pic.twitter.com/zpJDU8AfgE — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 5, 2023

It’s a debate as old as time in the NFL. Does the quarterback make the superstar playmaker? Or vice versa?

Needless to say, this clip angered a lot of Tagovailoa and Purdy supporters on X, so Parsons responded to the backlash later that day.

“If I say im talking crazy obviously I’m playing around lol!!” Parsons explained. “I tell ceedee [Lamb] I could [hold] him to 0 catches if I was playing db! This is everyday i am being dramatic but I do think tyreek can make anyone look very good!”

Micah Parsons Comments Show a Lack of Respect for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Although Parsons walked back his original quote a bit, he still threw in a little shade at Tagovailoa after the fact.

“I do think tyreek [Hill] can make anyone look very good!” The Cowboys linebacker reiterated in his explanation.

This entire situation is nothing new for Tagovailoa. A contingent of NFL fans and analysts still don’t take the Dolphins signal-caller seriously, crediting Hill with his success, or head coach Mike McDaniel and Miami’s slew of speedsters on offense.

But Tagovailoa is the man with the football in his hands every snap, calling out plays and making adjustments. The quarterback’s job is never easy in a league as challenging as this one, and any QB in the MVP conversation deserves some respect.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Leads Pro Bowl Voting in Week 14

Tagovailoa may not have earned Parsons’ respect, but he has done enough to impress thousands of NFL Pro Bowl voters.

The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov revealed the Pro Bowl leaders on December 6 and the Dolphins QB topped the charts for his position on the AFC side. As did Parsons’ teammate Dak Prescott for the NFC conference.

Just announced: Leading Pro Bowl vote-getters for the AFC and NFC: Offense: QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Dak Prescott

RB: Raheem Mostert, Christian McCaffrey

FB: Alec Ingold, Kyle Juszczyk

WR: Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb

TE: Travis Kelce, George Kittle

T: Terron Armstead, Trent Williams… pic.twitter.com/fsGUR6oU7C — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 6, 2023

Either Prescott or Purdy currently lead the field for NFL MVP odds, depending on where you look.

Fellow Dolphins Raheem Mostert (RB), Alec Ingold (FB), Tyreek Hill (WR), Terron Armstead (LT), Jalen Ramsey (CB), Braxton Berrios (returner), Blake Ferguson (long snapper) and Duke Riley (special teams) all lead their respective positions in Pro Bowl voting at this time, according to Meirov.

Counting Tagovailoa, that means nine Miami players lead in the early stages of the voting process. Considering there are only 20 total position groups on the ballot for each conference, that’s a pretty dominant showing from Dolphins fans.

Dolphins Sign DT Justin Ellis to Practice Squad

The Dolphins also made a minor transaction on December 6, signing veteran defensive tackle Justin Ellis to the practice squad in place of safety Verone McKinley III — per Miami Herald beat writer Daniel Oyefusi.

Ellis is a nine-year vet who most recently played with the Giants last season. He's more of a nose tackle and a possible backup to Raekwon Davis. https://t.co/VJmesYWOwa — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 6, 2023

“Ellis is a nine-year vet who most recently played with the [New York] Giants last season,” Oyefusi wrote in a follow-up post, adding: “He’s more of a nose tackle and a possible backup to Raekwon Davis.”

A former fourth-round selection back in 2014, Ellis began his career with the then-Oakland Raiders. He started 42 out of 66 appearances with the Silver and Black, earning most of his money as a run-stuffer.

Ellis also spent some time with the Baltimore Ravens before the Giants, starting 54 games throughout his tenure in the league. Over that span, he’s accumulated 182 total tackles, with eight tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and five QB hits.