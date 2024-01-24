Dolphins Release Statement After Parting Ways With DC Vic Fangio

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have agreed to a mutual parting of ways on January 24, and it happened unexpectedly.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel released a statement on the decision just as the news broke around the league. It read:

I want to thank Vic for his contributions in 2023. When we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved. Now, we turn our focus to 2024 and beyond with urgency as we identify the best candidate to lead our defense moving forward. We remain steadfastly committed to the development of our players and to building a winning team with sustained success.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that “Miami is allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his family in Pennsylvania” — one possible explanation for the split. On that note, he labeled the veteran DC a “top target for the Philadelphia Eagles,” noting that “Fangio and the Eagles had an interest in working together in 2023, but the timing didn’t work.”

A second rumored reason behind the divide emerged via SI MMQB insider Albert Breer.

“This has been in the works for about a week,” Breer stated just after the news. “Philosophical differences would probably be the best way to sum up the divide. I’d expect Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to look for a more collaborative approach from his next DC.”

If you look deeper into McDaniel’s statement — “when we assessed the season, it became apparent that this was the best path forward for all parties involved” — Breer might be on to something here. Perhaps, the combination of the opening in Philly and the general “philosophical differences” were enough to spark a departure.

Ex-Dolphins DC Vic Fangio Expected to Land With Eagles: Report

As Schefter revealed, the Eagles might serve as a quick rebound for Fangio. CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson followed up with more information.

“I’m told the #Eagles are internally currently expecting Vic Fangio to be their next defensive coordinator, per source,” Anderson relayed. “Though GM Howie Roseman just reportedly said at his press conference that the organization has ‘a lot of good targets we’re working through.’”

ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan also commented that “those around the league sure seem to think Vic Fangio will land with the Eagles.” He added that this hire could happen “relatively quickly.”

Meanwhile, Miami is stuck with a key vacancy — all of a sudden — and offensive coordinator Frank Smith is still interviewing for head coaching positions.

Dolphins DC Hire Could Determine Which Free Agents Are Retained

It goes without saying that this is a massive hire for McDaniel and the Dolphins, considering how offensive-minded he is as a head coach.

Fangio revamped the Miami defense in 2023, turning it into a top-10 unit in terms of yards allowed. They ranked even higher before faltering down the stretch — which included a 56-point blowout courtesy of the Baltimore Ravens.

Of course, the next defensive coordinator will be important for two reasons. “Sustained success,” as McDaniel voiced, and roster construction.

The Dolphins have integral free agents on the defensive side in 2024. That list includes defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, safety DeShon Elliott, edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, cornerback Eli Apple and more.

They also have potential cap casualties like edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Xavien Howard to consider. There’s no sugarcoating it, this 2024 offseason could shape McDaniel’s entire tenure in Miami.