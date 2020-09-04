Future Vikings Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson’s NFL Career in Jeopardy?

Former Vikings star Adrian Peterson seemed poised to return for the 2020 season with the Washington Football Team after the release of third-year running back Derrius Guice.

Peterson spent the past two seasons with Washington and led the team in rushing yards with 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a chance to surpass Barry Sanders’ career-rushing total this season, trailing the Lions legend by 1,053 yards at the age of 35. He ranks fifth all-time with 14,216 career rushing yards.

But Peterson’s time in the NFL may have reached its end.

The future Hall-of-Famer was surprisingly cut by Washington on Friday, the team announced.

“It caught me by surprise,” Peterson told Josina Anderson. “I was having a strong camp. It was showing up on film, taking No. 1 reps all the way to this week. I just got notified by the running backs coach yesterday that they want to give these young guys some reps, but I didn’t know I was going to get cut, there was no indication. Today (Ron) Rivera just said this is always tough, but yes we’re gonna release you and go with this offensive style. I respect coach.”

Change of Plans

Peterson had worked with the starters all summer and had been lauded by coach Ron Rivera for his prowess as a power-runner and veteran leadership. But as a franchise under new leadership that’s transforming, the team has looked for more versatility at running back, drafting third-rounder Antonio Gibson and signing veterans Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic. Bryce Love, a fourth-round pick in 2019, has also been reintroduced to the lineup.

Peterson, due to enter his 14th NFL season, hasn’t considered retiring.