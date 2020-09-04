Future Vikings Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson’s NFL Career in Jeopardy?

Former Vikings star Adrian Peterson seemed poised to return for the 2020 season with the Washington Football Team after the release of third-year running back Derrius Guice.
Peterson spent the past two seasons with Washington and led the team in rushing yards with 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had a chance to surpass Barry Sanders’ career-rushing total this season, trailing the Lions legend by 1,053 yards at the age of 35. He ranks fifth all-time with 14,216 career rushing yards.
But Peterson’s time in the NFL may have reached its end.
The future Hall-of-Famer was surprisingly cut by Washington on Friday, the team announced.
“It caught me by surprise,” Peterson told Josina Anderson. “I was having a strong camp. It was showing up on film, taking No. 1 reps all the way to this week. I just got notified by the running backs coach yesterday that they want to give these young guys some reps, but I didn’t know I was going to get cut, there was no indication. Today (Ron) Rivera just said this is always tough, but yes we’re gonna release you and go with this offensive style. I respect coach.”
Change of Plans
Peterson had worked with the starters all summer and had been lauded by coach Ron Rivera for his prowess as a power-runner and veteran leadership.
But as a franchise under new leadership that’s transforming, the team has looked for more versatility at running back, drafting third-rounder Antonio Gibson and signing veterans Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic. Bryce Love, a fourth-round pick in 2019, has also been reintroduced to the lineup.
Peterson, due to enter his 14th NFL season, hasn’t considered retiring.
“Trust me, I still have a lot in me, more to strive for and do again even when there’s doubt,” Peterson told Anderson. “I feel strong and I can build on that as the season wears on. I’ll do it again.”
Peterson’s Prospects to Be Signed By Week 1
Under the new collective bargaining agreement, Peterson may struggle to find a team willing to take a waiver on him before Week 1. Players with seven or more years of experience will have a minimum salary of $1.05 million in 2020, up from the $910,000 10-year veteran minimum from the previous CBA.
Washington originally signed Peterson to a $1.03 million base salary in 2019. His 211-carry, 898-yard totals resulted in a $2.25 million option contract the team exercised in February.
Now, Peterson will have to find a team willing to spend $1.05 million on him — likely as a backup — amid other positions to address just six days from the season opener.
He’ll likely play the waiting game and see if injuries that toll over the season will warrant his signing to a new team, but in a league that has moved on from power running and now seeks more of a receiving role from running backs, Peterson’s potential suitors may be limited.
