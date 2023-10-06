Former No. 1 Pick Viable Successor to Vikings’ Kirk Cousins

There remains one looming question hanging over the high-powered Minnesota Vikings offense — who will be the quarterback in 2024?

No clear answer has presented itself, although it seems likely that Kirk Cousins is on his last ride in purple and gold. Backup Nick Mullens isn’t the answer and fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall is a long shot. One player who might not be, however, is current Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield is playing on a one-year, $4 million deal in 2023 and has led the Bucs to a 3-1 start and the NFC South Division lead through the first quarter of the season.

Baker Mayfield Putting Up Best Numbers in Years with Bucs

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report on Friday, October 6, named Mayfield among six NFL players poised to earn a big contract in free agency next season. Along with a return to the Bucs, Ballentine named the Vikings and the Tennessee Titans as teams potentially willing to offer Mayfield a pay increase next offseason.

Through four games, [Mayfield] is sixth in the league in QBR and EPA and fifth in completion percentage over expected, per Next Gen Stats. To top it off, the Bucs are 3-1, with their only loss coming against the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. Mayfield is taking care of the ball with only two interceptions and a fumble. He still might not be a franchise quarterback, but he can be a capable starter in the right situation. The Minnesota Vikings could be [a] team to watch. Much like the Bucs, they have a star receiving tandem in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. With Kirk Cousins’ contract set to expire, Mayfield could be a stopgap who would give them time to identify a future starter. Mayfield has completed almost 70% of his passes in 2023, throwing for 882 yards, 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions per Pro Football Reference. He has also gained 61 yards on the ground over 23 rushing attempts.