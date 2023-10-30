Vikings Urged to Sign $128 Million QB, Former MVP Candidate

The Minnesota Vikings have perhaps a dozen viable options to replace Kirk Cousins at quarterback and the choice they make will define the remainder of their 2023 campaign.

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus on Monday, October 31, generated a list of four names for Minnesota to pursue — two via trade and two via free agency. Perhaps the most surprising of the bunch is free agent Carson Wentz who hasn’t held an NFL job since the Washington Commanders axed him at the conclusion of last season.

Do not underestimate the love that the Minnesota region has for former North Dakota State legend Carson Wentz, and this is the move that in theory carries the most upside — even with some obvious risk, as well. Wentz struggled last season in Washington, earning a 58.9 grade with more turnover-worthy plays than big-time throws and recording a 24.8% pressure-to-sack rate. However, this Vikings offensive line and pass-catching group could elevate the play of a talented quarterback with the ability to make splash plays at any moment. If Wentz can limit mistakes and make the most of what could be the best NFL opportunity that ever comes his way again, there’s a redemption arc to be had here.

Carson Wentz Now Underrated After Injury in Eagles’ Super Bowl Season Altered His Career

Wentz has caught a considerable amount of flak from media and NFL fans alike over the last several years, often due to his proclivity for turning the football over in spectacular fashion at exactly the wrong moments in big games. All of that is fair enough, but it wasn’t so incredibly long ago that Wentz was an MVP candidate.

The QB finished third in MVP voting in 2017 as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles were one of the best teams in the league that entire season, then Wentz went down with a torn ACL in the 13th of 16 games. Backup Nick Foles took the reins and led Philly on an improbable Super Bowl run that culminated in a victory over the New England Patriots. If Wentz never gets hurt that season and the Eagles still win it all, the NFL universe at large would almost certainly hold him in much higher regard.

Wentz bounced around the league a bit after that, though not before landing a four-year, $128 million extension from Philadelphia in 2019. He spent a season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021, going 9-8 and missing out on the playoffs after a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week of the season. He joined the Commanders last year and posted a record of 2-5 as the starter.

Over his seven-year career, Wentz has produced a starting record of 46-45-1. He has completed 62.6% of his 3,284 pass attempts for 22,129 yards, 151 touchdowns and 66 interceptions, per Pro Football Reference.

Colt McCoy, Ryan Tannehill Among Top Options for Vikings at QB

Two other options for the Vikings who Spielberger mentioned Monday are veteran backup Colt McCoy and former Pro Bowler Ryan Tannehill of the Tennessee Titans.

McCoy and head coach Kevin O’Connell spent three years together in Washington between 2017-19, and McCoy worked out for Minnesota in early October after backup Nick Mullens landed on IR with a back injury.

Tannehill has won 80 regular season games and two playoff contests over the course of his 11-year NFL career. The QB has actually been in the league for 12 seasons but missed the entirety of the 2017 campaign with injury. McCoy has played 12 years in the league, failing to record an appearance in 2016.

Spielberger also mentioned Case Keenum of the Houston Texans as a fourth option for Minnesota. The Vikings will need to trade for either Tannehill or Keenum ahead of the league’s October 31 deadline, while McCoy and Wentz can be acquired via free agency.