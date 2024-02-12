Insider Floats Former Top-5 Pick as Vikings Free Agent Fit

The Minnesota Vikings could be wary of Kirk Cousins’ potential price tag.

Cousins is 35 years old and coming off an Achilles injury. He is still expected to command top dollar on the open market if the two sides can’t agree on a contract extension.

“Minnesota is evaluating all options in the event Cousins lands elsewhere,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on February 11. If the price tag gets too high, the Vikings likely would pursue a more economical veteran and hope that player becomes this year’s Baker Mayfield — current 49ers backup Sam Darnold, among others, would make sense.”

Mayfield, 28, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns, he spent time with three teams in his first five NFL seasons. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last offseason, guiding them to a playoff berth and winning Comeback Player of the Year.

Darnold, 26, was selected No. 3 overall by the New York Jets in that same class.

He spent three years there before spending two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He was teammates with Mayfield in Carolina in 2022.

Darnold completed 58.6% of his passes for 1,140 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions, starting the final six games of the season for the Panthers – who traded Mayfield mid-season – and going 4-2.

His experience with the 49ers could make for a smoother transition to what the Vikings run under Kevin O’Connell. O’Connell worked with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in the past.

Darnold completed 60.9% of his passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns to one interception this past season. He made 10 appearances with one start. He completed 61.5% of his passes for 189 yards and one score in his lone start in the regular season finale filling in for Brock Purdy.

Darnold just completed a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

He could be in line for a similar deal this offseason. He could also choose to stay in his current familiar situation as Purdy’s trusted backup.

‘Unrealistic’ for Vikings to Re-Sign Key Free Agent Trio

“Complicating matters is that superstar receiver Justin Jefferson is also up for a new contract after talks didn’t yield a deal before last season,” Rapoport wrote. “The Vikings also have another top pending free agent, edge rusher Danielle Hunter, and re-signing all three players is probably unrealistic.”

Rapoport noted that Jefferson is a “fan of Cousins”. He added the star receiver and would likely need some assurances about the Vikings’ plans at quarterback before agreeing to a new contract. Jefferson said he wants Cousins back but added that he will be the same player regardless.

Hunter has said that he wants to return to the Vikings next season following his career-high 16.5-sack season.

He also said he would take the best situation for him.

Vikings Among Betting Favorites for Bears QB Justin Fields

The Vikings could have another option: trading for a quarterback. With quarterbacks expected to go in the top three picks this year, there could be several quarterbacks available for trade.

That includes Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Acquiring a young, talented quarterback from a division rival may be unlikely or at least very expensive. But the Vikings have the third shortest odds to land the former No. 11 overall pick, per Illinois Bet’s Christopher Boan on February 6.