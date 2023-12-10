Vikings Justin Jefferson Taken to Hospital After Injury vs. Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings waited two months to get Justin Jefferson back on the field. Less than two quarters into his return, the wide receiver’s health status is again in question.

Jefferson hauled in his second grab of the afternoon early during the second stanza against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 10, upon which he suffered a vicious hit from Raiders safety Marcus Epps.

Pro Football Network posted video of the play to its X account.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson makes a special play then takes a big shot. Jefferson left the game and went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/7oNr8xKitB — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 10, 2023

Following the contact, Jefferson immediately grabbed at his lower back while writhing on the field. He got up and made his way to the sideline under his own power, but camera caught him grimacing in pain before entering the blue medical tent. He eventually walked back to the locker room with team doctors, exiting the game with 2 receptions for 27 yards.

Minnesota took to social media shortly after Jefferson’s exit to update the game status of its All-Pro wide receiver.

“Justin Jefferson (chest) is questionable to return,” the Vikings wrote.

Jefferson was later downgraded to “out” and taken to a local hospital “out of precaution,” per Alec Lewis of The Athletic.

Justin Jefferson Missed 7 Games for Vikings with Hamstring Injury

Jefferson suffered a hamstring strain in the Vikings’ Week-5 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on October 8.

It was the first major injury of Jefferson’s career, which is now in its fourth year. The hamstring ended up costing the wide receiver seven games after doctors initially projected the injury would keep him sidelined between 4-6 weeks.

Minnesota’s bye week came following the team’s last game against the Chicago Bears on November 27, and the team decided to keep Jefferson out of that contest to get him an extra 13 days of rehabilitation.

The abundance of caution didn’t help Jefferson make it through his full first game back in Las Vegas Sunday, while his absence against the Bears may have cost the Vikings a win two weeks back. Chicago ended up leaving Minneapolis with a 12-10 victory.

Vikings Offense Continues to Struggle with Josh Dobbs at QB

Minnesota’s problems on offense under quarterback Josh Dobbs continued against the Raiders, as the Vikings were unable to produce any points in the first half. Dobbs threw four interceptions against the Bears the game before that and led the team to just 20 points the week prior in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

Jefferson’s absence, while undoubtedly felt in the locker room, didn’t result in catastrophic on-field results — at least not right away. Quite the opposite was true, in fact, as Minnesota went on to win five straight games after Jefferson went down. Dobbs led the way in the last two of those victories after replacing injured rookie Jaren Hall, who suffered a concussion while filling in for the injured Kirk Cousins.

The defense has kept the Vikings competitive over the past two and a half games, but Jefferson’s return figured to be a boon for an offense that has struggled mightily over the last 10 quarters. Minnesota also had hope for a resurgent run game with Jefferson rejoining standout rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison and tight end TJ Hockenson as downfield threats, though all of the offense’s hopes are again in question after Jefferson’s most recent injury.