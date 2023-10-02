Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Issues Warning to NFL After 2-TD Game

The Minnesota Vikings have some swagger back after capturing a must-win game in Carolina, and All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson is leading the way.

Jefferson leads the league in receiving with 543 yards through four games and was one of a few difference makers on Sunday, October 1, who made sure the Vikings avoided an 0-4 start. The wideout hauled in 2 touchdowns on the afternoon, one of which came over Panthers cornerback D’Shawn Jamison on the final play of the third quarter.

Following that score, Jefferson diverted from his traditional “Griddy” celebration and instead opted for the more widespread “too small” gesture, which is particularly popular among NBA players. Following the game, the receiver said his celebration should serve as a message to the entire NFL.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON HIT THE "TOO SMALL" 👀 Second TD of the day for JJ. (via @Vikings)pic.twitter.com/MmA7X3GGRo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2023