Vikings’ Josh Metellus Gets Honest About Pro Bowl Snub

In his fourth NFL season, Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus has established himself as an integral part of the defense. That has not translated to national recognition. Metellus missed the cut to join teammates Danielle Hunter and Andrew DePaola as a Pro Bowler.

“Next year my year,” Metellus exclaimed in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 4. “I ain’t earn it yet, but I’m going too [sic]!”

It might not be a matter of whether or not Mettelus deserves to be a Pro Bowler. Metellus could be a victim of the very thing that makes him such an asset to the Vikings in what they want to do defensively.

“Josh Metellus led the NFL’s fan voting at the strong safety position and is a second alternate for the Pro Bowl,” wrote Greg Siefert of ESPN on January 3. “But he actually hasn’t played much safety this season. Instead, Metellus has been defensive coordinator Brian Flores‘ hybrid defensive “weapon.”

"A guy who loves football, who's smart and can play a few different positions. Good in the kicking game, just an overall good football player." – Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores on Josh Metellus. pic.twitter.com/DQCR9VzHXd — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 7, 2023

“He has lined up as a defensive lineman, an outside linebacker, an inside linebacker, safety and slot cornerback and leads the team with 1,161 total snaps,” Siefert wrote.

Pro Football Reference credits Metellus with 110 combined tackles. He also has four forced fumbles (one recovery), 2.5 sacks, and one interception this season. Only Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton has more than the seven tackles for loss Metellus has.

Metellus wasn’t the only Viking who took note of their absence from the Pro Bowl roster.

Vikings’ Ivan Pace Jr. Reacts to Missing Pro Bowl

Rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. also took notice of his absence from the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster. He also took to social media to share his reaction.

“Good,” Pace said in his post on X.

“IP running the show as the green dot, his ability to just continue to improve,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said via the team on December 11, praising Pace for filling in for the injured Jordan Hicks. “[An] undrafted free agent rookie that we’re really lucky to have and, quite honestly, don’t know where we would be without him.”

Pace has 93 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and one pick this season.

Former Vikings Pro Bowler Lands With Super Bowl Contender

DePaola and Hunter get to enjoy their Pro Bowl selections while Metellus and Pace continue to work towards theirs. But one former Vikings Pro Bowler has found himself a new home. Former Vikings star Dalvin Cook signed a contract with the Ravens for their playoff run, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network on January 4.

Originally selected in the second round of the draft in 2017, Cook spent six seasons in Minnesota, racking up nearly 6,000 yards on the ground, almost 1,800 receiving yards, 52 total touchdowns, and four Pro Bowls.

The Vikings released him this past offseason.

He signed with the New York Jets amid incumbent back Breece Hall’s recovery from a torn ACL. The Jets released Cook, who has rushed for 214 yards on 67 carries this season, on January 2.

He joins a 13-3 Ravens team that has secured a first-round by and home-field advantage throughout the postseason. Cook has 52 carries for 172 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and two touchdowns in his three previous playoff contests with the Vikings.