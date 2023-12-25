Vikings Fear $66 Million Pro Bowler Lost for Season

The Minnesota Vikings lost a heartbreaker to the Detroit Lions on Christmas Eve, but the game was far from the biggest loss of the holiday.

Minnesota likely lost its second-best edge defender for the season, as outside linebacker DJ Wonnum left the field on a cart with a partially torn quad muscle. In potentially even bigger and worse news, tight end TJ Hockenson — arguably the best player at his position in the NFL — suffered a knee injury Sunday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Monday, December 25, that Minnesota is hoping for the best but fears the worst in regards to Hockenson’s knee, as the team’s playoff hopes hang in the balance over the final two weeks of the season.

Initial outlook is ‘not good’ on #Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson’s knee injury, per source. Team hoping to be surprised by today’s MRI but bracing for damage. Hockenson put together another Pro Bowl-type season with 95 catches for 960 yards and five TDs. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 25, 2023

TJ Hockenson Made Good on Record Contract with Vikings in 2023

Hockenson made the Pro Bowl for the second time in 2022, just his fourth season in the NFL, on the strength of 86 catches for 914 yards and 6 touchdowns across 17 games played, per Pro Football Reference.

The tight end exceeded that number of catches and yards through 15 appearances this year. As of Monday, Hockenson leads the NFL in receiving yards by a tight end with 960 yards, according to StatMuse. However, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs can surpass him by gaining 37 yards in his team’s Christmas Day showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hockenson is also second in league in tight end catches with 95, trailing only Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars who has hauled in 98 grabs in 2023.

The Vikings signed Hockenson to a record deal for the position just ahead of the regular season, inking a four-year contract worth $66 million plus incentives. He has lived up to that deal and then some, despite playing nearly half the season without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Losing Hockenson, if that happens, will be a major blow to Minnesota’s playoff chances, as the team faces the Green Bay Packers at home and the Lions on the road to finish the year and probably needs to win both games to earn an NFC Wildcard berth.

Vikings Could Be Down Another Pass-Catcher in Jordan Addison Against Packers

Minnesota may also have to navigate one or both of its final regular-season contests without the help of star rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison. Addison suffered an ankle sprain against the Lions on Sunday, which has left his status in doubt, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Jordan Addison is considered week-to-week with an ankle sprain, source said, pending further testing today,” Rapoport reported Monday.

Addison has caught 63 passes for 826 yards and 9 touchdowns through 15 games this season.