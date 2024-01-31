Vikings Urged to Swing Offseason Trade for $21 Million Run Stuffer

The Minnesota Vikings allowed the eighth fewest rushing yards this past season.

A big part of that was the arrival of Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores, who helped turn around a unit that had allowed the 13th most rushing yards the season before. But, like any coordinator, Flores needs the players to execute his gameplan.

Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips is still under contract for one more season. But second-year man Jaquelin Roy is the only other tackle under contract for next season.

“Minnesota should also look to boost its defensive front, and New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux could help,” Bleacher Report’s scouting department wrote on January 29. “He played under defensive coordinator Brian Flores in Miami and is entering the final year of his current contract.”

Godchaux, 29, is a different kind of lineman than Phillips, Roy, or free agent Jonathan Bullard.

#Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington: "In my opinion Davon Godchaux is one of the best run defenders — especially defensive tackles as a nose tackle — in the game… He's everything you want in a nose tackle." pic.twitter.com/RmOJcx4UCJ — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) December 11, 2023

At 330 pounds, he is more of a 1-for-1 replacement for nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, who played just 16.4% of the defensive snaps last season, per Pro Football Reference. Godchaux is the superior player, and his familiarity with Flores’ scheme could lead to a larger role in comparison.

Godchaux is in the final year of a two-year, $20.8 million contract that he signed as an extension with the Patriots in July 2022.

He played three seasons under Flores, with both tenures ending at the end of the 2021 season.

Proposed Vikings Trade Lands Patriots’ Davon Godchaux

Finding common ground on a trade for Godchaux could be difficult. For starters, the Patriots are entering a new era with Jerod Mayo as head coach after Bill Belichick stepped down this offseason.

There could be a reluctance to part with one of the stalwarts from Mayo’s side of the ball. Additionally, Godchaux’s position doesn’t lend itself to gaudy stats.

But this hypothetical would be in line with recent similar deals.

Vikings get:

– Davon Godchaux

– 2026 seventh-round pick

Patriots get:

– 2025 fifth-round pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders traded Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder in October 2022. But he did not log more than 37% of the defensive snaps with either club.

This past season, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired Neil Farrell from the Raiders 1-for-1 for a sixth-round pick. He played just 27% of their defensive snaps, though.

He is four years younger than Godchaux, who logged 60% of the snaps in 2023, though.

The hypothetical scenario above would fit somewhere in the middle, giving up a higher pick for a higher-usage player. But also returning draft capital to compensate for Godchaux’s age and the potential he walks in free agency next offseason.

He could also be cheaper to sign to a new extension than Dolphins tackle Christian Wilkins, to whom the Vikings have also been linked in trade rumors thanks to Flores.

Vikings Have to Address Quarterback, Salary Cap First

The Vikings have $29.1 million in cap space to play with in free agency pending any moves to free up more, per Spotrac. With Kirk Cousins a free agent, and potentially seeking $45 million annually, the Vikings’ front office has to address quarterback first.

They also need to re-sign or replace their top three edge rushers. Marcus Davenport and emerging rusher DJ Wonnum join Danielle Hunter in free agency this offseason.

A trade for an aging nose tackle might not be a priority use of the Vikings’ assets.