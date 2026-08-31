Arizona Diamondbacks Announced Ketel Marte News Before Phillies Series

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a very important series this week against the Philadelphia Phillies (at home).

It’s a series that has NL Wild Card implications, as the Phillies push to be the top Wild Card team, and the Diamondbacks look to hold their spot in the standings.

Before the Phillies series began, the Diamondbacks announced a very relevant piece of Ketel Marte news, who has been no stranger to headlines over the last few weeks.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-New York Yankees Outfielder Thriving with New MLB Team

Dbacks Set to Activate Ketel Marte From IL on Monday

Per multiple reports, Ketel Marte is being activated off the injured list on Monday for the series against the Phillies.

NBCSports.com’s Eric Samulski wrote:

“Romero claims that Marte will DH on Monday and also address his teammates before the game. While the second part may not seem important in fantasy, locker room dynamics can absolutely impact player and team performance, and this has been one of the more unique situations we’ve seen. We assume the Diamondbacks will be happy to have Marte back in the lineup as they try to hold off the Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot.”

It’s unclear what the corresponding move to the Ketel Marte news will be.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers Announce Promotion of 24-Year-Old Superstar Prospect Before Twins Series

Looking at Ketel Marte This Season

There have been a lot of reports surrounding Ketel Marte and his status with his Diamondbacks teammates, but undoubtedly, he could help the team during their Wild Card push, unless he’s a distraction or a nuisance to the organization, which could also be the case.

In 2026, Marte has played 118 games, and he’s batting .249 with 21 home runs, 23 doubles, and an OPS+ of 108.

He’s also added 67 RBI, 65 runs scored, and 117 hits to the D-backs’ offense.

It will be very interesting to watch the D-backs down the stretch and see what Marte’s impact on the club is.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Injured All-Star Still Owed Nearly $50 Million