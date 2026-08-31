Atlanta Braves Injured All-Star Still Owed Nearly $50 Million

Very notably this season, the Atlanta Braves have taken a number of hits to their starting rotation, but it hasn’t seemed to matter that much because Atlanta still holds a fairly comfortable lead in the NL East.

Recently, the Braves got a trio of bad news regarding starters Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, and Hurston Waldrep.

All of whom are not likely to pitch again this season. Focusing on Spencer Strider specifically, it’s a good time to revisit his contract details, as he’s signed on a $75 million deal, but not exactly living up to his contractual promise.

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Taking a Look At Spencer Strider’s MLB Contract

Before the 2023 season, Spencer Strider signed a six-year, $75 million contract to keep him in Atlanta until at least the 2028 season.

Spotrac.com wrote (about the contract):

“Spencer Strider signed a 6 year, $75,000,000 contract with the Atlanta Braves, including $75,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $12,500,000. In 2026, Strider will earn a base salary of $20,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $20,000,000.”

For the 2027 and 2028 seasons, Strider is owed $22 million in both of those seasons, and then there is a club option for another $22 million in 2029, but the Braves may choose to let Strider test free agency due to the stacking injuries in recent years.

He got injured in early June this season, and there haven’t really been many updates on his progress, so it’s been assumed he’ll likely be sidelined for the rest of the season. Once an MLB All-Star and one of the most dominant strikeout pitchers in baseball over the first couple of years in his career, Strider underwent UCL surgery and has not been the same since.

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Spencer Strider’s 2026 Season + Career

Spencer Strider has made eight starts for the Braves this season, and he allowed 24 runs in 39 IP with 46 strikeouts.

In 2025, Strider boasted an ERA of 4.45 over 23 starts.

In the past three seasons (2024 to 2026), Strider has made just 33 total starts. His All-Star campaign was phenomenal in 2023, but it’s safe to say his brutal elbow injury has derailed his MLB career to this point, but Braves Country and fans across the baseball landscape will definitely be rooting for Strider upon his next return to a big-league mound.

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