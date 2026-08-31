Ex-New York Yankees Outfielder Thriving with New MLB Team

Baseball is a sport of many roster transactions and crucial front office decisions.

Given the fluid nature of the game (and the fact that hindsight is 20/20), every MLB organization is bound to make a mistake or two regarding quality ballplayers.

One player that the New York Yankees may somewhat regret letting go is outfielder/first baseman Jake Bauers.

Although Bauers struggled in his tenure with the Yankees, he’s thriving with the Milwaukee Brewers this year in what has been a breakout campaign.

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Ex-Yankee Jake Bauers Having Career Year with Milwaukee Brewers

Yankees fans, how well do you remember outfielder Jake Bauers? And have you been keeping tabs on his success with the Milwaukee Brewers?

Jake Bauers is batting .273 with 23 home runs, 112 hits, 76 RBI, and 78 runs scored over 410 at-bats this season. The 23 home runs he’s clubbed in 2026 is nearly double his previous career high, and Bauers, who is set to hit free agency this offseason, will likely be earning himself a pretty lucrative contract.

Milwaukee has the best record in MLB, and you could make the argument that aside from Jacob Misiorowski, Jake Bauers has been the team’s most important player.

Perhaps the Yankees, if they lose Trent Grisham to free agency, would consider adding Jake Bauers back to the fold this offseason.

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Jake Bauers’ Tenure with the New York Yankees

Notably, Jake Bauers didn’t perform all that great while with the New York Yankees.

He spent just one season (2023) with the club before moving to the Brewers organization.

Across 84 games in Pinstripes, Bauers batted .202 with 12 home runs, 30 RBI, and posted an OPS+ of 87 over 242 at-bats.

He also added 28 runs scored and 49 hits to that Yankees offense.

Taking a look more broadly at Bauers’ MLB career, he’s played in parts of seven seasons and carries a lifetime average of .223 with 81 home runs, 97 doubles, 287 RBI, and an OPS+ of 95 over 735 career games with a handful of different organizations.

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